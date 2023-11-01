3D Systems Introduces New Materials & Technologies Designed to Address Broader Application Portfolio at Formnext 2023

Ground-breaking Accura ® AMX High Temp 300C achieves unprecedented HDT, does not require thermal post-cure



AMX High Temp 300C achieves unprecedented HDT, does not require thermal post-cure SLS 300, including new Powder Recycling Station, makes advanced SLS technology accessible to smaller manufacturing environments

DMP Flex 350 Triple offers largest-in-class build area in compact footprint

New Application Innovation Group (AIG) Professional Service for C-103 metal material addresses most challenging space and defense applications

Previewing new projector-based polymer 3D printing platform for faster production of large, end-use parts



ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced it will showcase several new product innovations at Formnext 2023 including materials and printing technologies engineered to help customers meet a variety of application needs. The company is introducing Accura ® AMX High Temp 300C , SLS 300 , a new professional service for C-103 , and the DMP Flex 350 Triple — engineered to enable the efficient production of high-quality end-use parts in a breadth of industries including automotive, semiconductor, consumer goods, space, energy, and medical devices.

High-temperature SLA Material Accelerates Time to Part-in-hand

With the introduction of Accura AMX High Temp 300C, 3D Systems is delivering an industry-leading unfilled material with an unmatched heat deflection temperature (HDT) of 300°C, which is nearly double the HDT of currently available unfilled materials. The new chemistry of this material does not require a thermal post-cure thus enabling a more streamlined workflow and reduced time to part-in-hand. These properties make Accura AMX High Temp 300C ideal for high-temperature component testing and general use parts for applications including HVAC, consumer appliances, motor enclosures, and stators.

This material is already receiving positive feedback in the market. “Accura AMX High Temp 300C pushes the offering of SLA into the next level of performance for high temperature resistance,” said Justin Pringle, managing director, Prototype Projects. “The material surpasses any other SLA material with its unique HDT above 300C without the need for any thermal postcuring. The synergy between this material and its Figure 4 equivalent allows Prototype Projects to offer larger format parts to fulfill new and innovative applications to our customers.”

Accura AMX High Temp 300C is planned for general availability in the fourth quarter of 2023.

SLS 300 Expands Selective Laser Sintering Portfolio with Affordable, Turnkey, Closed-loop System

At Formnext, 3D Systems is formally introducing the SLS 300 (formerly the Wematter Gravity). The closed-loop system is designed to operate in a smaller-footprint environment outside of a manufacturing floor, such as offices, material research labs, or workshops, making SLS available to a broader range of customers with a high-reliability, affordable solution for the production of end-use parts. With the SLS 300, it’s possible to accelerate product development and in-house volume production with increased flexibility, lower risk, and reduced manufacturing and development costs.

The SLS 300 is an easy-to-install ecosystem that only requires a standard power source and an ethernet connection to be operational in less than an hour. The system is compatible with a robust material portfolio to address a breadth of applications. The patented packaging ensures users do not come into direct contact with any powder when filling the machine. The cylinders, made of sustainable paper and wood-based packaging, directly connect to the printer and fill it via a dedicated inlet on the front to keep the process dust-free.

In its booth at Formnext, 3D Systems will introduce the new SLS 300 Powder Recycling Station (PRS). This fully automated unit works in tandem with the SLS 300 to recycle unused material currently in the system and mix it with fresh material. This allows the user to fully use all material to maximize their investment while lowering production costs and reducing demand for human intervention. The PRS includes HEPA filters and was designed with acoustic dampening enabling it to be used comfortably in a variety of environments.

The SLS 300 is available for immediate ordering. The Powder Recycling Station is planned to be available in the first half of 2024.

New Metal Material Delivers Parts with Exceptional Mechanical Properties for Challenging Environments

C-103 is a Niobium-alloy classified as a refractory material that is resistant to decomposition by heat, pressure, or chemical attack and thus retains its strength and form at high temperatures. C-103 has a high service temperature between 1200°C and 1400°C and is capable of withstanding high stresses at these elevated temperatures. Because of its low ductile-to-brittle transition temperature, C-103 has excellent resistance to high-frequency vibrations. These properties make C-103 ideal for rocket, hypersonic, and jet propulsion applications including spacecraft, satellites, and launch vehicles in the Space, Aerospace, and Defense industries.

3D Systems’ DMP vacuum technology is uniquely suited for processing C-103 by ensuring a very low-oxygen environment which helps preserve the material’s properties since the material properties are very sensitive to O 2 exposure. With the introduction of this material, 3D Systems expands on the recent successful performance verification of NASA's new GRX-810 super alloy and continues paving the way for advanced aerospace applications.

Application development services on C-103 and GRX-810 are currently available through the company’s Professional Services delivered by the Application Innovation Group (AIG) . GRX-810 is currently only available inside the United States.

DMP Flex 350 Triple Provides Efficient, Adaptable Solution for Metal Part Production

At Formnext 2023, 3D Systems will debut the latest configuration for its DMP Flex 350 platform, the DMP Flex 350 Triple. This compact, three-laser system includes the company’s best-in-class vacuum chamber design and extends the signature Removable Print Module (RPM) concept by supporting two distinct RPM modules with different build volumes. The company is making a wide range of materials available for use with this printer at launch. Highlights of this new system include:

Larger build capacity, same footprint: The DMP Flex 350 Triple features the availability of a new RPM with a larger build of 350mm x 350mm x 350mm and can also accommodate the standard RPM with a build volume of 275mm x 275mm x 420mm. This renders the DMP Flex 350 Triple the most compact system that supports a 350mm x 350mm x 350mm build area. This makes it an ideal solution for cost-effectively processing a variety of parts including instance impellers and cooling plates. The RPMs can also be swapped for increased application flexibility.

The DMP Flex 350 Triple features the availability of a new RPM with a larger build of 350mm x 350mm x 350mm and can also accommodate the standard RPM with a build volume of 275mm x 275mm x 420mm. This renders the DMP Flex 350 Triple the most compact system that supports a 350mm x 350mm x 350mm build area. This makes it an ideal solution for cost-effectively processing a variety of parts including instance impellers and cooling plates. The RPMs can also be swapped for increased application flexibility. Seamless 3-laser load-balanced print capability: The DMP Flex 350 Triple laser offers optimal multi-laser load balancing and seamless surface quality scan strategies. This results in no seams or changes in roughness in zones where multiple lasers work together.

The DMP Flex 350 Triple laser offers optimal multi-laser load balancing and seamless surface quality scan strategies. This results in no seams or changes in roughness in zones where multiple lasers work together. Eight materials for a breadth of applications: The DMP Flex 350 Triple is capable of processing a wide range of aluminum alloys, including traditional cast alloys (i.e., AlSi10Mg, AlSi7Mg0.6), high-strength aluminum alloys (i.e., A6061-RAM2), and high-conductivity aluminum (i.e., CP1). This is an ideal selection for thermal management as well as lightweight structural applications. Additionally, nickel-based alloys such as Ni718, Ni625, and HX are available for high-temperature corrosion-resistant applications. Finally, 316L stainless steel is available which is commonly used in the ( petro) chemical , food, and pharmaceutical industries.



The DMP Flex 350 Triple is currently available for ordering. The new RPM with the 350mm x 350mm x 350mm build box is planned for general availability in July 2024.

Future Innovation Showcase & Real-World Use Cases

At Formnext 2023, 3D Systems will preview the PSLA 270, a new projector-based polymer 3D printing platform. This 3D printer is engineered to deliver larger end-use parts more rapidly than with similar platforms, bringing tremendous advantages for a breadth of industrial and healthcare applications. Formnext attendees are encouraged to visit 3D Systems’ booth to learn more and provide early feedback on this game-changing solution.

“Our innovation roadmap continues to focus on advancements that enable our customers to address a broader range of applications,” said Marty Johnson, vice president, product & technical fellow, 3D Systems. “The latest additions we’re introducing at Formnext are expanding the capabilities of our plastic and metal solution portfolios to enable manufacturers to produce high-quality parts more efficiently. It has been a privilege to see our AIG specialists work closely with our aerospace and defense customers on the most challenging applications in difficult materials for extreme environments. I’m also energized by the potential of the new projector-based platform we intend to launch in the coming year. I believe the capabilities of this technology integrated with our high-performance Figure 4 materials portfolio and 3D Sprint will increase the role additive manufacturing plays in the production of large parts and help industry-leading manufacturers transform their workflows for competitive advantage.”

3D Systems’ solutions will also be showcased as part of the conference program featuring joint presentations with customers.

Digital Direct Production (DDP) for Aircraft Cockpit Interior Components, November 8, 2:50-3:10 p.m.​

Driving New Technical Innovations: 25-Year Partnership Fueling Formula 1 Team’s Relentless Pursuit to Win, November 8, 4:40-5:00 p.m.​

Unleashing Efficiency & Precision for High-quality Impellers with 3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500, November 7, 3:30-3:45 p.m.



For additional information, please visit the company’s website .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

3D Systems Corporation 333 Three D Systems Circle Rock Hill, SC 29730 www.3dsystems.com NYSE:DDD Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com



