Hywin Holdings to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 8th 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Hywin’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Lawrence Lok, and Investor Relations Director, Mr. Ryan Teng, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 8. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: November 8, 2023

TIME: 08:00 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rhvMzf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

On September 15, 2023, Hywin reported solid financial results for the Second Half and Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023. Total Revenues in fiscal year 2023 increased by 7.7% to RMB2,091.8 million. Number of clients increased by 8.2% to 152,607 as of June 30, 2023 from 141,058 as of June 30, 2022.



Shanghai Hywin Network Technology Co., Ltd., one of Hywin’s operating entities, was recently recognized as a Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative Small Medium Enterprise in Shanghai. The designation was made by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and is viewed as a prestigious recognition for the fastest-growing and specialized technology companies in China.



On August 3, 2023, Hywin, Leonteq Securities AG, a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions, and Arta TechFin (SEHK: 0279), a hybrid fintech platform in traditional assets and digital assets, jointly announced the successful launch of the “Global Mega-Trends Series” of principal-protected structured products for high-net-worth clients in Asia.

On June 1, 2023, Hywin was named “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2023”. In addition, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Madame Wang Dian, was recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2023”. This is the third-consecutive year that Hywin has been named for both awards.



About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. The Company also offers integrated and high-end health screening and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aims to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/ .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Email: ir@hywinwealth.com

Media Contact:

ICR, LLC

Email: HywinPR@icrinc.com