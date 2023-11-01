Gamida Cell to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provide an update on the company on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



Following the release, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide business updates and answer questions.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time Domestic: 1-877-425-9470 International: 1-201-389-0878 Conference ID: 13741024 Call me™: Click here. Webcast: Click here.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website. approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge™ (omidubicel-onlv), an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy for patients with hematologic malignancies, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow GamidaCell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

