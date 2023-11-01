Submit Release
WalkMe Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
   
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
   
Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com
   
Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: (975) 6039 0432; International: +972 3 978 6688; Passcode: 975 6039 0432
   

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs. For more information visit www.walkme.com

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com 


