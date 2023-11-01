Global Smart Lock Market to Total US$ 13,611.40 Million by 2033, Expanding at a 14.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights

The United States market for smart lock is likely to garner a 10.90% CAGR during the forecast period. The use of smart lock is being propelled by the expanding trends of home automation along with the Internet of Things (IoT).

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, it was estimated that the smart lock market would be worth US$ 2,996.70 million. It is anticipated that the industry will be valued at US$ 3,404.70 million by 2023. The global smart lock market is anticipated to rise at a 14.90% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching a value of US$ 13,611.40 million by 2033.



The growth of the sharing economy is one of the main factors propelling the smart lock market. Car-sharing platforms, coworking spaces, and short-term holiday rentals are examples of services that fall within the sharing economy. These companies need to provide both hosts and visitors with secure, adaptable, and remote access options.

Smart locks are becoming a vital part of the sharing economy due to their ability to meet the unique requirements of this expanding industry. Some of its features include remote control and temporary access credentials.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

Throughout the projected period, the smart lock market in the United States is predicted to expand at a 10.90% CAGR .

in the United States is predicted to expand at a . From 2023 to 2033, the smart lock market in the United Kingdom is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.20%.

During the forecast period, the smart lock market in Germany is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.90%.

The smart lock market in China is anticipated to expand at a rate of 11.90% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. During the forecast period, the smart lock market in India is anticipated to evolve at a 13.70% CAGR.

By 2023, the biometric lock market share is predicted to reach 33.80% of the global market shares.

of the global market shares. The Wi-Fi category is projected to gain 58.9% of the global market in 2023.

of the global market in 2023. The residential segment is likely to account for 35.2% of the global market in 2023.

“Consumers are shifting towards smart locks equipped with touchless access features in response to public health concerns. Integrated technologies like IoT and Wi-Fi are also being used by the manufacturers to enhance security in these locks,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Smart locks are part of the fully smart home ecosystems being developed by numerous industry leaders. In order to give users a more convenient way to embrace their products, they are trying to create gadgets and applications that are interoperable and function together effortlessly.

In order to gain the trust and appeal of the consumers to those who are security-conscious, businesses are investing in cutting-edge security features and technologies. Adoption of smart locks depends on these features, which include biometric authentication techniques, encryption protocols, as well as proactive security measures to thwart unwanted access and hacker attempts.

Key Developments

In 2022, Yale Assure Lock® 2, the brand-new flagship line of smart locks from Yale Home, was launched. Reimagined with the newest advancements in smart home technology, it offers easy, everyday access to every home. The series, which was designed with both style and security in mind, features a brand-new, streamlined, and compact design and gives every model access to the finest of Yale's intelligent features for the first time.

Level Home Inc. unveiled Level Lock+, the newest model in their premium line of smart locks, in 2022. Once the home key has been registered to Apple Wallet, Level Lock+, an exclusive to Apple, easily incorporates Apple's house keys technology. Owners may now securely lock and enter their homes by only pushing the Level Lock+ button on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global smart lock market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the global smart lock market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (biometric lock, electronic / sensor lock, remote control lock, pin code reader lock), technology (bluetooth, wi-fi, Z- wave), price range (economical, mid-range, premium) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Projected market value in 2023 US$ 3,404.70 million Projected market value in 2033 US$ 13,611.40 million Forecast CAGR from 2023 to 2033 14.90 % Forecast period 2023 to 2033 Historical period 2018 to 2022 Market analysis Value in US$ million Key regions covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key countries profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key market segments Product Type

Technology

Price Range

Region Key companies profiled AT&T Intellectual Property,

Comcast, Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Staples, Inc.,

UniKey Technologies, Inc.,

Yale Real Living,

MIWA Lock Co.

HAVEN

About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product domain at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Segmentation Analysis of the Smart Lock Market:

By Product Type:

Biometric Lock

Electronic / Sensor Lock

Remote Control Lock

Pin Code Reader Lock

By Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Z Wave



By Price Range:

Economical

Mid Range

Premium



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

