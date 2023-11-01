Utilization of Engineering Plastic in Aerospace and Automotive Industries Propels Product Sales by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

France is experiencing rapid development in its engineering plastic industry, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% until 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing production of aircraft, which in turn fuels the demand for engineering plastics used in aircraft components, highlighting the crucial role of these materials in the industry's expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The engineering plastic market size is estimated to be US$ 1,08,000.92 million in 2023. In 2022, the value was US$ 1,01,000.57 million. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033. The market is predicted to reach US$ 2,16,458.83 million by 2033.



The rise of the engineering plastic market is linked with the rise of industrialization. Industries like automotive, residential, and food & beverage are all making use of engineering plastics. With the rise of incomes all over the world and developing lifestyles, the demand for products like packaged food and cars is increasing. Thus, the rapidly evolving industries are shaping the engineering plastic market.

Engineering plastic is also being used at the forefront of technology. As technology reaches new frontiers, the use of engineering plastic in the electric and electronics industry is expanding. The use of engineering plastic in such advanced fields as robotics, 5G technology, and spacecraft drives the market forward.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1881

The popularity of engineering plastic is due to several benefits provided by the product to manufacturers. Toughness, durability, and chemical resistance are some of the factors that make engineering plastic popular among industry players. The product is easy to handle as well as being lightweight, is also endearing to manufacturers. Companies in the market are investing in research and development to further bolster the qualities of engineering plastic as well as to come up with new products.

“Industry players are working on improving the unsustainable qualities of plastic. Companies are coming up with recyclable products. Government initiatives are also encouraging companies to take up the making of sustainable products. Thus, sustainable plastic production represents an opportunity for the market players,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Engineering Plastic Market

The engineering plastic market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,08,000.92 million in 2023.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) is the most common product type. ABS and SAN are expected to account for 28.6% of the market share in 2023 by product type.

Engineering plastic is most commonly applied in the electric and electronic industries. Electrical and electronics application is anticipated to hold 36% of the market share in 2023.

India and China are two promising Asian countries for the market. For the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.8% and 9.7% in India and China, respectively.

The United States and Canada lead the way in North America. For the forecast period, the United States and Canada are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

France is projected to have one of the fastest growth rates in Europe. For the forecast period, the CAGR for the market in France is pegged at 6.1%.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1881

Competition Analysis of the Engineering Plastic Market

The market is fragmented, with a lot of competitors jostling for space. Investment in research and development is common. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, and Celanese Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Engineering Plastic Market

In October 2023, Flambeau Medical inked a partnership with Two Styx Capital (TSC). The expertise in the medical equipment of both brands can be leveraged using the partnership.

In February 2023, Covestro AG introduced the Makrolon 3638 polycarbonate. Medical devices such as wearable devices and single-use containers are manufactured with the use of the product.

In July 2022, BASF SE’s new production facility was launched in China, further improving the foothold of the company in the country.



Key Companies in the Engineering Plastic Market

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro

DSM N.V

DuPont

Lanxess

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Solvay SA

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Victrex PLC



Get the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1881

Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Polyamides (PA)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

High Performance Polymers

Fluoropolymers

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Others (includes UHMWPE/UHMW, TPI alloys and blends, etc.)

By Application:

Automotive and transportation Interiors and safety Exteriors and structural Engine and mechanical Others (includes fuel systems & electric and electronic components)

Electrical and electronics Consumer appliances Electronic products Others (includes lighting, optical media, wire & cable, and electronic components)

Construction Glazing and sky lighting Pipes and fittings Others (includes wall outlets, building bricks)

Medical Diagnostic and drug delivery systems Medical devices Others (includes surgical instruments, orthopaedic implants, and orthopaedics)

Industrial and machinery

Packaging

Others (includes furniture and fixtures, sports goods, leisure products, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

The Asia Pacific Plastic Additives market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9 % in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The global plastic market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 712 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1050 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The global conductive plastics market was valued at US$ 3 Billion in 2021, and is forecast to reach US$ 7.91 Billion by 2032. The expected forecast CAGR from 2022 to 2032 is 8.5%.

The bio-plastic market size is projected to be worth US$ 96.6 billion in 2023. The market is likely to reach US$ 1,353.3 billion by 2033. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The biobased biodegradable plastic market is projected to be worth US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033 and reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube