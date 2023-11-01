Infinidat Wins 2023 OnCon Icon Awards for Top 50 Executive Team and Top 50 Marketing Team

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the company has won the Top 50 Executive Team Award and the Top 50 Marketing Team Award in the 2023 OnCon Icon Awards competition. The OnCon Icon Top 50 Awards are peer-based and community-voted awards that are determined by organizational observations of work in action. Winners represent some of the top teams in the business world that exhibit strong executive leadership and team orientation.



“It is an honor for Infinidat and all of our employees to receive these two OnCon Icon team awards, and we’re very grateful for this acknowledgement and recognition of our collective work, and the creativity, passion and perseverance everyone brings to our company,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “Infinidat has experienced significant transformation that has resulted in sustained growth and very positive operating results, powered by a collaborative culture and our relentless focus on the success of our partners and customers. As we move forward, I’m both very proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and excited about where we are headed.”

Infinidat has expanded its customer base to now include more than 25% of the Fortune 50, achieving 29% year-over-year growth in the first half of 2023 with profitable, cash flow positive operating results. A key to this success is the company’s delivery of its acclaimed “white glove service” experience – at no additional cost. With every purchase of any Infinidat enterprise storage solution, a Technical Advisor (TA) is assigned to serve as the experienced technical account consultant with full oversight and the point of coordination for Infinidat’s multidisciplinary approach to ensuring customer success. Partnering with enterprise customers has also led to Infinidat’s recurring recognition in winning the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage for the 4th time and being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the 6th consecutive year.

Reflecting its team approach to working with the channel community, Infinidat has invested heavily in tools and programs to support its channel partners around the world. The Infinidat Channel Partner Program has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-star rating. The 5-star rating has been awarded to Infinidat for two years in a row for going above and beyond in its commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships. Channel partners, ranging from sales consultants to technical personnel, are also able to earn certifications through the latest addition to Infinidat Channel Partner Program, known as Infuziast, which includes a rewards component.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

