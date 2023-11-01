Electrify Expo Takes Over Famed F1 Track at Circuit of the Americas for a Weekend Full of Electric Fun Including Tesla, BMW, Ford and 100+ Leading Electric Brands

The Thrill Zone is back with Ford’s Mustang Mach-E 1400; Volvo’s EX30 and EX90 will be on display for the first in publicly in Texas

Consumers have the chance to hit the track or do a street drive with a large number of EV brands

Electric Bikes, E-Motorcycles, E-Skateboards and multiple Kids Zones will be in full action

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12; tickets can be purchased online and in person

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing all-electric fun for all ages to Austin this weekend for an action-packed event, November 11-12, at the Circuit of the Americas. Attendees will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more. According to Axios , electric vehicles accounted for 9.3% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Austin area in January 2023 - up 7% from the previous year. This growth is another sign the EV transition is quickly gaining momentum.

“We’re excited to bring the biggest and best brands from all over the world to Austin to show off their latest products and technology,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “With the new Formula 1 demo track, new products, Ford Thrill Zone and our EV custom car zone, Showoff, this is an event you’re not going to want to miss.”

A fun for all ages festival, Electrify Expo has something for everyone. The weekend will feature entertainment, including all types of thrilling demo courses, huge kids zones, music, displays and food.

Electrify Expo Austin will be the festival’s final stop of its 2023 seven city tour. Volvo’s EX90 fully-electric SUV and EX30 compact electric SUV will make their Texas public debut at this weekend’s event. Volkswagen makes its Electrify Expo return with the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and ID.4 along with other automakers like BMW, Polestar, Porsche and many more.

Tesla will be exhibiting their full lineup with Models 3, S, X & Y as well as Optimus, better known as the Tesla Bot.

Ford is back inside the Electrify Expo Thrill Zone demonstrating the Mustang Mach-E® 1400, with a one-of-a-kind 1400 horsepower prototype developed in collaboration with RTR Vehicles to highlight the performance capability of electric vehicles. Electrify Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience an exhilarating thrill ride with a professional driver in the Mustang Mach-E® 1400 and take a hot lap in the Mustang Mach-E® GT.

The festival features three kids zones, where little ones can ride Stacyc electric balance bikes, go karts and kid-sized Super73 e-bikes.

Attendees can check out the Austin Energy Education center to learn how to capitalize on rebates and begin their shopping journey.

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach E, F150 Lightning

Lexus: TX 500h, RZ 450e, RX 450h+ and NX 450h+

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Polestar: 2, 3 and 2 BST

Porsche: Porsche Taycan

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y + Optimus (Tesla Bot)

Toyota: Prius Prime, Prius, Tundra, Sequoia Hybrid, Corolla Cross HV, BZ4X

Vinfast: VF3, VF8, VF9

Volvo: EX30, EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC60 Recharge and Plug-in Hybrid XC90 Recharge

Volkswagen: ID.Buzz, ID.4



In addition to automakers, Austin attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

KTM

SUPER73

Jack Rabbit

Gocycle

NIU

Onewheel

Owlet Bikes

Stacyc

And many more



For a full brand lineup, visit www.electrifyexpo.com/austin

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

