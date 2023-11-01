Solid Power Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. ("Solid Power") (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in the coming months:



Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference

Presentation date and time: Thursday, November 9, 2023 4:30pm ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast: Available at ir.solidpowerbattery.com/news-events

Janney Clean Energy Investment Symposium

Dates: December 5-7, 2023

Location: New Orleans, LA

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Dates: January 16-19, 2024

Location: New York, NY

For those conferences where presentations are being webcast, information about accessing those webcasts will be made available on Solid Power’s website (https://ir.solidpowerbattery.com) as details are finalized. Replays of the webcasts will be available on Solid Power’s website for a limited period of time following the conferences.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Contact Information

Kevin Paprzycki

Chief Financial Officer

1 (800) 799-7380

investors@solidpowerbattery.com

Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com