HII Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.30 per Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share, a $0.06 increase over the $1.24 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.30 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 24, 2023.



HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

