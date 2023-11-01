Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,690 in the last 365 days.

CoreCard Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

10% increase in Processing and Maintenance Revenue Year-over-Year

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Overall revenue of $13.4 million in the third quarter was in-line with our expectations, reflecting continued growth in processing and maintenance revenue of 10%, which was offset by lower professional services revenue, primarily driven by our largest customer. We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. CoreCard provides a best-in-class credit platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. "We expect the lower level of professional services revenue to continue in the fourth quarter and into 2024. As a result, we now expect full-year services revenue to be approximately flat for 2023 as compared to 2022. We anticipate additional license revenue during the first half of 2024.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues in the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $13.4 million compared to $14.5 million in the comparable period in 2022.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,
(in thousands)       2023   2022
License   $ $
Professional services     6,432   7,776
Processing and maintenance     5,814   5,267
Third party     1,153   1,407
Total   $ 13,399 $ 14,450


Income from operations was $0.4 million for the third quarter compared to income from operations of $1.7 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income (loss) was a loss of $0.2 million for the third quarter compared to net income of $1.4 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was a loss of $0.03 for the third quarter compared to earnings per share of $0.16 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.09 for the third quarter compared to $0.16 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Investor Conference Call

The company is holding an investor conference call today, November 1, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/corecard110123/en or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to questions@corecard.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at investors.corecard.com as soon as available after the call.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at investors.corecard.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information,
email CoreCardIR@icrinc.com

CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2023     2022
   2023     2022
Revenue        
Services $ 13,399   $ 14,450 $ 42,053   $ 39,657
Products   -     1,794     14,283
Total net revenue   13,399     14,450   43,847     53,940
Cost of revenue        
Services   9,279     8,431   28,380     23,824
Products   -     -  
Total cost of revenue   9,279     8,431   28,380     23,824
Expenses        
Marketing   63     80   237     231
General and administrative   1,155     1,107   4,220     4,048
Development   2,489     3,129   6,094     8,916
Income from operations   413     1,703   4,916     16,921
Investment income (loss)   (1,015 )   39   (1,701 )   196
Other income (loss), net   308     60   653     126
(Loss) Income before income taxes   (294 )   1,802   3,868     17,243
Income tax expense (benefit)   (72 )   443   959     4,358
Net (loss) income $ (222 ) $ 1,359 $ 2,909   $ 12,885
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.34   $ 1.50
Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.34   $ 1.49
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   8,460,473     8,538,954   8,485,416     8,596,654
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   8,460,473     8,559,665   8,509,825     8,621,388


CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS   (unaudited)   (audited)
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,614   $ 20,399  
Marketable securities   5,147     4,973  
Accounts receivable, net   5,875     13,220  
Other current assets   5,887     3,729  
Total current assets   48,523     42,321  
Investments   3,634     5,180  
Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation   11,681     12,006  
Other long-term assets   2,947     3,725  
Total assets $ 66,785   $ 63,232  


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 		   
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 1,708   $ 2,011  
Deferred revenue, current portion   3,743     1,094  
Accrued payroll   1,941     1,888  
Accrued expenses   806     525  
Other current liabilities   2,043     2,025  
Total current liabilities   10,241     7,543  
Noncurrent liabilities:    
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   361     473  
Deferred tax liability   541     472  
Long-term lease obligation   1,367     1,981  
Total noncurrent liabilities   2,269     2,926  
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;  
Issued shares – 9,016,140 and 9,010,119 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively;    
Outstanding shares – 8,440,356 and 8,502,735 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   90     90  
Additional paid-in capital   16,621     16,471  
Treasury stock, 575,784 and 507,384 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, at cost   (18,213 )   (16,662 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (57 )   (61 )
Accumulated income   55,834     52,925  
Total stockholders’ equity   54,275     52,763  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 66,785   $ 63,232  


Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Measures

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. CoreCard considers Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) as a supplemental measure of the company’s performance that is not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of non-operating investment gains or losses. We believe that Adjusted EPS is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to net income, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently than CoreCard, which limits its usefulness in comparing CoreCard’s financial results with those of other companies.

The following table shows CoreCard’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release:

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,   September 30,  
(in thousands)     2023
 		    2022       2023   2022  
GAAP net (loss) income   $ (222 ) $ 1,359   $ 2,909 $ 12,885  
Investment loss     1,000   -     1,000   -  
Income tax benefit     -   -     -   -  
Adjusted net income   $ 778 $ 1,359   $ 3,909 $ 12,885  
Adjusted EPS   $ 0.09 $ 0.16   $ 0.46   1.49  
Weighted-average shares     8,480   8,560     8,510   8,621  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

CoreCard Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more