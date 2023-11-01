Submit Release
Bionano to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 8, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the third quarter 2023 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, November 8th, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Call Link:		 Registration – Click Here
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xoj2hwr3

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
IR@bionano.com


