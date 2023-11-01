IN8bio to Participate at the 2023 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will participate in 1x1 meetings at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium being held Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9, 2023, in New York, NY.



The company expects multiple preclinical and clinical data updates through year-end 2023 including at the upcoming Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC – abstract # 637, 418), Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), and American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meetings.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio has initiated a Phase 2 trial of INB-400 in glioblastoma (GBM) at multiple centers across the United States and has two ongoing Phase 1 trials in solid and hematological tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for leukemia patients undergoing transplantation.

IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

info@IN8bio.com

Investors & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

IN8bio@argotpartners.com