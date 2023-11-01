Spectral AI Schedules 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:

833-630-1956 - U.S.

412-317-1837 - International

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.spectral-ai.com/news-events/events

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. DeepView® is a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of substantially exceeding the current standard of care in the future, DeepView® is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView®, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Spectral AI

Vince Capone

General Counsel

ir@spectral-ai.com

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com



Conor Rodriguez, Analyst

crodriguez@equityny.com

Media:

Russo Partners

David Schull

Russo Partners

(858) 717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Guillermo Ruiz, M.D., Ph.D.

Russo Partners

(646) 218-4604

guillermo.ruiz@russopartnersllc.com