Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Stephanie Krebs, MS, MBA, as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Krebs, MS, MBA, as Chief Business Officer.



Ms. Krebs joins Sensei from SNIPR Biome, a clinical-stage biotechnology company where, as Chief Business Officer, she was responsible for defining the company’s growth and partnering activities, including value creation through collaborations with large pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Prior to this, she held business and corporate development roles of increasing responsibility in a number of companies, including Valo Health, bluebird bio, HotSpot Therapeutics and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) AB. Ms. Krebs also spent 10 years at Biogen, where she initially supported commercial activities before moving into business development and focused on generating strategic partnerships for the company’s neurology and immunology pipelines. Ms. Krebs holds an MS in biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Rochester.

“We’re delighted to welcome Stephanie to our leadership team at such an exciting moment for Sensei, as we advance the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of our lead candidate SNS-101 and prepare to move an additional candidate toward IND-enabling studies,” said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. “She has a track record of driving strategic alliances that move novel medicines closer to patients while providing fuel for continued pipeline expansion and program development. Her business development expertise and deep understanding of the drug development landscape are critical to executing on our near-term strategic initiatives while planning thoughtfully for the future.”

“Sensei is facing head-on the challenges that have limited innovation in immuno-oncology and has assembled a skilled and highly motivated team,” said Ms. Krebs. “I look forward to joining the team at this exciting stage and leveraging my experience to contribute to the company’s continued progress and growth.”

