GTT and Zoom Phone Join to Deliver Resilient, Global Voice Solutions

Accelerating enterprises to cloud-based telephony, GTT enhances Zoom Phone for a better user experience, with Provider Exchange capabilities

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. , a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced that its SIP Trunking customers can now enjoy Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) services with even more ease with the introduction of Zoom Phone Provider Exchange capabilities. The peering relationship between GTT and Zoom now allows GTT customers to use the self-service means of Provider Exchange to easily enable GTT as the global voice provider inside their Zoom Phone platform.



Zoom Phone and GTT SIP Trunking provide low latency global calling on six continents across GTT’s voice network, supported by GTT’s global Tier 1 IP backbone. Zoom Phone BYOC allows customers to use GTT for phone numbers, including number porting and global and emergency calling. Any organization with locations and employees in countries supported by GTT can use Zoom Phone through BYOC connectivity.

“With GTT’s SIP Trunking and Zoom’s BYOC services, enterprises now have a clear and simplified migration path to a cloud solution from their organization’s legacy on-premises PBX, allowing them to stay productive, efficient and connected,” said Mark Jenkins, Head of Strategic Alliances, Zoom.

“Delivering critical business communication capabilities over a single global IP connection, GTT SIP Trunking improves collaboration and infrastructure efficiency,” said Todd Kiehn, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product, GTT. “GTT’s fully redundant, global and robust SIP-based network has been purpose-built to meet the demands of bandwidth-intensive applications like Zoom Phone, providing a better-quality user experience for enterprise customers.”

Customers can now enjoy all the features of Zoom Phone while benefiting from GTT’s global voice solution for outbound calling, as well as free office-to-office calls, new and ported Direct Inward Dialing numbers and toll-free services.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

