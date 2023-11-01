Tourmaline Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, CEO, will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Healthcare 5th Annual I&I Conference, New York
Fireside chat
November 6, 2023 at 3:50 pm ET

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, New York
“Inflammatory Insights: Advancing Novel Therapeutics Across I&I Indications” panel
November 9, 2023 at 2:25 pm ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London
Available for one-on-one investor meetings
November 14 and 15, 2023

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York
Fireside chat
November 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET

About Tourmaline Bio, Inc.
Tourmaline Bio is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune diseases. Tourmaline’s lead program, TOUR006, is an anti-IL-6 antibody that exhibits differentiated properties including high binding affinity to IL-6 and a naturally long half-life. To date, TOUR006 has been studied in over 400 autoimmune patients across six clinical trials. Tourmaline plans to develop TOUR006 in thyroid eye disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional indications under consideration.

Contact:

Meru Advisors
Lee M. Stern
lstern@meruadvisors.com


