Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2023.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Location: London, United Kingdom
Presentation Date: November 15, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time

Event: 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: November 16, 2023

Event: 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Location: Miami, FL
Presentation Date: November 29, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time
The webcast presentations will be available for viewing and replay under the “Investor Relations” tab of the Company's website at www.inotivco.com.    

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/

Company Contact Investor Relations
Inotiv, Inc. LifeSci Advisors
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Bob Yedid
(765) 497-8381 (516) 428-8577
btaylor@inotivco.com bob@lifescieadvisors.com
   


