Venus Concept Launches Venus Versa Pro, its new multi-application platform for face and body treatments

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today the commercial launch of its new multi-application platform Venus Versa Pro in the United States.



Venus Versa Pro supports 10 different applicators that can be used individually or in combination to target a wide range of aesthetic conditions, including skin texture, acne vulgaris, vascular and pigmented lesions, facial wrinkles and many more.

Leveraging our broad portfolio of innovative technologies, Venus Versa Pro incorporates the latest advancements of our Venus VivaMD device, allowing enhanced ablation and coagulation for deeper skin remodeling and optimal skin resurfacing results.

Practitioners can also take advantage of the device’s multi-application approach, offering the unique “Tribella” treatment, which utilizes the company’s proprietary (MP)2 technology, as well as IPL and NanoFractional RF technologies for complete rejuvenation.

“The launch of Venus Versa Pro is another major milestone, demonstrating our strategic commitment to deliver innovative solutions to our customers, enabling them to expand their treatment offerings and achieve optimal results in a personalized manner for their patients,” said Dr. Hemanth Varghese, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Venus Versa Pro is our first platform product to launch following our recently announced Venus Aesthetic Intelligence (“Venus AI”) rebrand. It reflects our new vision for the Company and our forward-looking brand focus. We look forward to introducing superior, comprehensive technologies under the Venus AI branding with additional product launches in 2024. “

"The advancements we are introducing in the new Venus Versa Pro will provide our customers with an enhanced user experience and superior clinical performance. The system’s ability to support 10 different applicators will address the growing demand for multi-modal solutions in aesthetics and offer a complete rejuvenation solution addressing tone, texture, and tightness," said Ross Portaro, EVP, and General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing. "Venus Versa has been one of the company’s best-selling products over the last 5 years with thousands of installations worldwide. We are confident that this next-generation Venus Versa Pro can build on the success of Venus Versa and be an important contributor to our revenue growth in 2024 and beyond."

Full commercial launch of Venus Versa Pro begins today with systems broadly available across the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our financial performance; the growth in demand for our systems and other products; the contribution of the Venus Versa Pro to our revenue; and the efficacy of the Venus Versa Pro and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under Part II Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Part I Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 14 direct markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.

