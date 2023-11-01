Submit Release
CohnReznick Capital Adopts “CRC-IB” Brand Name and Unveils New Logo, Reinforcing Position as a Leader in Investment Banking for a Low-Carbon World

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohnReznick Capital, an investment bank providing industry-leading financial services to the sustainability sector, today announced that it is adopting the brand name “CRC-IB” and debuting a distinct modern logo for the company.

The new brand name and logo, anchored by a proprietary “Carbon Lock-up” icon, honors the firm’s legacy and builds upon its 15-year track record by succinctly illuminating its capital markets and sector technology expertise while also reinforcing the firm’s unwavering commitment to financing sustainable energy in all forms.

“As the broader industry has hit an inflection point, evolving beyond pure-play renewables to embrace emerging carbon reduction sectors, so too have we as a firm,” said Nick Knapp, Partner & Senior Managing Director at CRC-IB. “The market-leading tax equity expertise that we have honed since inception makes us uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled investment banking solutions as the market evolves.”

“A truly transformative energy transition requires innovation in sustainable finance,” said Britta von Oesen, Partner & Managing Director at CRC-IB. “We are excited to move forward with this powerful new identity and drive continued growth for clients seeking investment banking solutions across the energy spectrum.”

To date, CRC-IB has executed more than 290 deals, deploying 114GW of clean electrons onto the grid, for a total transaction value of $52B. The firm’s legal name is “Carbon Reduction Capital, LLC”.

About CRC-IB

CRC-IB is a full-service investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition spectrum. We leverage our capital markets and sector technology expertise to provide innovative project finance, capital raising, and M&A solutions, optimizing client outcomes in an ever-shifting sustainable energy landscape. Our belief since inception is that every transaction is a catalyst for change, every closing a step towards a cleaner future. To date, we have executed 290 project and corporate transactions for sustainable energy assets, valued at $52 billion in total. To learn more, visit www.crc-ib.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

