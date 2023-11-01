TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2023, which ended on October 2, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales were $572.6 million

GAAP net loss of $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $44.1 million

Non-GAAP net income was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations was $58.9 million

Repurchased 1 million shares of common stock for $14.6 million at an average price of $14.33 per share



Third Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $572.6 million, compared to $671.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to GAAP operating income of $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $84.1 million, or 14.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million, or 15.3% of sales for the third quarter of 2022.

“Our Non-GAAP EPS was well above the guided range as a result of improved execution, particularly in our North America region and strength in our Data Center Computing end market,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 10.3% of revenue enabling us to repurchase stock while maintaining a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.5x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.34 to $0.40 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates ,and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 572,582 $ 671,080 $ 1,663,528 $ 1,877,890 Cost of goods sold 459,312 542,513 1,365,628 1,541,327 Gross profit 113,270 128,567 297,900 336,563 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 18,763 19,824 58,245 55,653 General and administrative 38,916 40,743 111,829 121,863 Research and development 6,173 7,322 19,682 18,110 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,429 10,273 37,245 26,822 Restructuring charges 4,091 627 19,061 1,267 Impairment of goodwill 44,100 - 44,100 - Total operating expenses 123,472 78,789 290,162 223,715 Operating (loss) income (10,202 ) 49,778 7,738 112,848 Interest expense (10,101 ) (10,939 ) (34,751 ) (33,011 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,154 ) - Gain on sale of subsidiary - - 1,270 - Other, net 3,044 10,324 9,310 19,932 (Loss) income before income taxes (17,259 ) 49,163 (17,587 ) 99,769 Income tax provision (19,807 ) (5,635 ) (18,469 ) (11,203 ) Net (loss) income $ (37,066 ) $ 43,528 $ (36,056 ) $ 88,566 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.87 Diluted (0.36 ) 0.42 (0.35 ) 0.85 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 103,510 102,196 102,873 102,016 Diluted 103,510 103,720 102,873 103,738 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 103,510 102,196 102,873 102,016 Dilutive effect of warrants - - - 2 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options - 1,524 - 1,720 Diluted shares 103,510 103,720 102,873 103,738





SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA October 2, 2023 January 2, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 408,331 $ 402,749 Accounts and notes receivable, net 390,902 473,225 Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property 6,554 69,240 Contract assets 304,279 335,788 Inventories 206,176 170,639 Total current assets 1,353,236 1,493,056 Property, plant and equipment, net 808,371 724,204 Operating lease right of use asset 89,290

18,862 Other non-current assets 1,015,605 1,087,482 Total assets 3,266,502 3,323,604 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 2,625 $ 50,000 Accounts payable 336,070 361,788 Total current liabilities 688,286 761,325 Debt, net of discount 864,824 879,407 Total long-term liabilities 1,077,102 1,026,700 Total equity 1,501,114 1,535,579 Total liabilities and equity 3,266,502 3,323,604





SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross margin 19.8 % 19.2 % 17.9 % 17.9 % Operating margin (1.8 )% 7.4 % 0.5 % 6.0 % End Market Breakdown: Third Quarter 2023 2022 Aerospace and Defense 45 % 38 % Automotive 15 % 15 % Data Center Computing 17 % 14 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 16 % 19 % Networking 7 % 14 % Stock-based Compensation: Third Quarter Amount included in: 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold $ 2,212 $ 1,699 Selling and marketing 888 762 General and administrative 2,958 2,685 Research and development 309 324 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,367 $ 5,470 Operating Segment Data: Third Quarter Net sales: 2023 2022 PCB* $ 563,676 $ 657,175 RF&S Components 8,906 13,905 Total net sales $ 572,582 $ 671,080 Operating segment income: PCB* $ 82,868 $ 89,868 RF&S Components (41,441 ) 5,984 Corporate & Other* (37,865 ) (34,417 ) Total operating segment income 3,562 61,435 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (13,764 ) (11,657 ) Total operating (loss) income (10,202 ) 49,778 Total other expense (7,057 ) (615 ) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (17,259 ) $ 49,163 * Amended for Telephonics integration





RECONCILIATIONS1 Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 113,270 $ 128,567 $ 297,900 $ 336,563 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,335 1,384 10,566 4,151 Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 725 19 3,374 124 Stock-based compensation 2,212 1,699 5,371 4,147 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192 Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 119,312 $ 132,302 $ 317,047 $ 349,425 Non-GAAP gross margin 20.8 % 19.7 % 19.1 % 18.6 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating (loss) income $ (10,202 ) $ 49,778 $ 7,738 $ 112,848 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,764 11,657 47,811 30,973 Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 725 19 3,374 124 Stock-based compensation 6,367 5,470 16,728 14,131 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 111 - (104 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192 Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248 Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 46,356 655 61,948 12,805 Non-GAAP operating income $ 57,891 $ 68,212 $ 137,331 $ 175,321 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.1 % 10.2 % 8.3 % 9.3 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net (loss) income $ (37,066 ) $ 43,528 $ (36,056 ) $ 88,566 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,764 11,657 47,811 30,973 Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 725 19 3,374 124 Stock-based compensation 6,367 5,470 16,728 14,131 Non-cash interest expense 502 540 1,726 1,609 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 111 - (104 ) (827 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (99 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,154 - Gain on sale of subsidiary - - (1,270 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192 Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248 Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 46,356 655 61,948 12,805 Income taxes5 13,353 (4,586 ) 1,427 (13,236 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 44,882 $ 57,916 $ 96,574 $ 138,486 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.43 $ 0.56 $ 0.92 $ 1.33 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares: GAAP diluted number of shares 103,510 103,720 102,873 103,738 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,419 - 1,809 - Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 104,929 103,720 104,682 103,738 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net (loss) income $ (37,066 ) $ 43,528 $ (36,056 ) $ 88,566 Add back items: Income tax provision 19,807 5,635 18,469 11,203 Interest expense 10,101 10,939 34,751 33,011 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,764 11,657 47,811 30,973 Depreciation expense 23,870 24,017 74,060 67,306 Stock-based compensation 6,367 5,470 16,728 14,131 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 111 - (104 ) (827 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (99 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,154 - Gain on sale of subsidiary - - (1,270 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192 Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248 Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 46,356 655 61,948 12,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,080 $ 102,534 $ 217,327 $ 261,509 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7 % 15.3 % 13.1 % 13.9 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 58,852 $ 80,006 $ 139,814 $ 195,314 Capital expenditures, net (33,659 ) (26,281 ) (113,783 ) (76,095 ) Free cash flow $ 25,193 $ 53,725 $ 26,031 $ 119,219



