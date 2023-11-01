Seam Welding Machine Market Size to Hit $1.44 Billion, Globally, by 2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Seam Welding Machine Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028.

According to The Insight Partners, " Seam Welding Machine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Mode (Intermittent Seam Welding and Continuous Seam Welding), Operation (Manual, Semi-Automatic, and Automatic), Industry (Construction, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Others), and Geography," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1.14 billion in 2022 to US$ 1.44 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028.





Seam Welding Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Emerson Electric Co.; Cantec; Dahching Electric Industrial; Franzan; Millerwelds; Koike Aronson Inc; Leister Technologies; Cruxweld; Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau; and Spiro International are among the key players profiled in the seam welding machine market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In 2021, Emerson announced the launch of its new Branson GMX-20MA ultrasonic metal spot welder. This advanced spot welder bonds nonferrous metals, including bus bars, foils, switches, and wire terminations, in automotive electrical systems, electric vehicles, batteries, battery packs, power storage systems, and related applications.

In 2022, Miller Electric Mfg. introduced the Hercules single-wire, high-deposition, automated MIG welding system. The Hercules system greatly increases welding production rates without incurring additional costs related to the installation of more automation welding cells. The technology increases deposition rates and corresponding productivity by up to 30% without sacrificing weld quality. The Hercules system can be advantageous to businesses that believe themselves at the forefront of high-deposition-rate welding and have optimized their processes.





Global Seam Welding Machine Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.14 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.44 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Mode, Operation, Industry Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing, automotive, and construction sectors is boosting the demand for seam welding machines. Welding equipment or machines need to be equipped with high-performance information and communication technology, and customized sensors, which facilitate the digitization of all production-relevant information and help manage the necessary real-time behavior of the system.

Based on region, the seam welding machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Rising demand for seam welding machines in the energy, oil & gas, and construction sectors is the major enabler of the market growth in Asia Pacific. The flourishing automotive industry due to favorable government initiatives is also contributing to the market growth in Asia Pacific countries. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2020, China produced the highest number of vehicles globally, including 310,000 commercial vehicles and 1.77 million passenger cars. Such large-scale manufacturing plants generate huge demand for seam welding machines in the region.

The manufacturing sector plays a significant role in the US economy. According to the OICA data, the US produced total 9.1 billion car and commercial vehicles in the US. Further, the country has a strong aerospace & defense manufacturing industry. Seam welding machines are used to create continuous lap joints, which are leak proofs and pressure tight. Government initiatives to support the progress of the manufacturing industries by offering tax-cuts and levying higher tariffs on overseas manufacturers augment the domestic manufacturing market growth, thereby favoring the seam welding machine market growth.





In intermittent seam welding, wheels advance to the desired position and stop to make each weld; the weld is made at specific spots. This method is mostly useful for welding thicker metals where a continuous weld is not possible. The intermittent seam welding is used in applications to diminish the unnecessary effects of intense heat. Other advantages of intermittent seam welding include less filler material consumption and reduced cost. Moreover, the process takes less time to complete, as it involves less effort than continuous seam welding process. This process is most widely adopted across the manufacturing industries and mostly suitable for applications in the oil & gas sector and ferrous metals production.

The automated seam welding machine is designed for small to large-scale straight welding applications. These machines commonly function to weld seams at the outside surface of tanks, generally for the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, liquefied natural gas (LNG) cylinder, porcelain enamel tank, and large-scale cryogenic storage tank. The automated seam welding machines are programmable and are designed for high-volume longitudinal seam welding. They operate with full function welding sequencer controller. Thus, it eliminates wait time for loading and unloading seam-welded parts.





Seam Welding Machine Market: Mode Overview

Based on mode, the seam welding machine market is segmented into intermittent seam welding and continuous seam welding. The continuous seam welding segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market in 2022, as it is easy to weld longitudinal weld joints in structural tubular sections where leak-tight seams are not required.









