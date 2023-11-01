Applied Therapeutics to Host Diabetic Cardiomyopathy Expert Forum with Key Opinion Leaders on Tuesday, November 7

Forum to be Webcast Live



Topline Phase 3 Data Readout from ARISE-HF Trial of AT-001 (caficrestat) in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy On Track for 4Q 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM) expert forum with key opinion leaders on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Members of the Company’s senior management team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders:

James Januzzi, MD, Hutter Family Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Director, Dennis and Marilyn Barry Fellowship in Cardiology Research, Massachusetts General Hospital

Gregory Lewis, MD, Director, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Laboratory and Section Head, Heart Failure, Massachusetts General Hospital

The agenda for the event is as follows:

Diabetic Cardiomyopathy Disease Overview & Treatment Landscape (Dr. Januzzi)

ARISE-HF Registrational Phase 3 Trial Overview (Dr. Januzzi)

Cardiac Functional Capacity (primary endpoint in ARISE-HF) (Dr. Lewis)

Q&A (with Drs. Januzzi and Lewis as well as Applied Therapeutics management)

The forum will be webcast live. Webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at www.appliedtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the forum.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

Contacts

Investors:

Maeve Conneighton

(212) 600-1902

appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:

media@appliedtherapeutics.com

Applied Therapeutics, Inc.