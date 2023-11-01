Submit Release
Blue Water Biotech Announces It Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWV) ("BWB" or the “Company”) today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule").

The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On October 20, 2023, BWB filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, and thus is now current on its SEC financial reporting obligations.

About Blue Water Biotech, Inc.

Blue Water Biotech, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions for oncology. The Company currently has Entadfi®, an oral therapeutic for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a disorder of the prostate, along with building additional assets in therapeutics, diagnostics, and clinician services for oncology.

Investor and Media Contact Information:

Russo Partners, LLC
Nic Johnson and Harrison Seidner, PhD
Telephone: (212) 845-4242
Email: Nic.Johnson@russopartnersllc.com


