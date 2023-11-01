Pure Sunfarms introduces newly formulated lineup of vapes

All-New High THC 1g Vapes: High on Flavour, THC and Performance

DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), has introduced an entirely new Pure Sunfarms High-THC 1g vape offering, featuring formulations to maximize flavour, potency and consumer experience. The new 1g cartridges are optimized to deliver flavour and balanced vaporization, allowing consumers to enjoy their vape from start to finish.



Pure Sunfarms invested over a year of extensive research, testing and consumer feedback to ensure everything about the all-new lineup was completely reimagined — from new high-performance hardware to fresh flavour formulations—to bring consumers the best possible vape experience. The brand has partnered with industry leading manufacturing partners to redesign its formulations and deliver a consistently reliable vape experience.

“We recognized that our old vape offering was simply not up to the standards we set for ourselves at Pure Sunfarms. With completely new hardware and flavours, we finally feel that we have a competitive suite of products to bring to market. Our new vape lineup appeals to consumers who are looking for great new flavours and high potency,” says Orville Bovenschen, President, Pure Sunfarms. "Since launching our new formulations, we’ve seen a 50% increase in demand for our vapes. In fact, our first few rounds of shipments were so popular they sold-out in days. Consumers and retailers are loving the fresh new taste and reliable experience they have to offer.”

Each item in the portfolio offers big, bright, and delicious flavours with the infusion of custom terpene blends, boosting terpene percentage from 2-4% to 4.5-7% all while maintaining high THC potency, between 82-89%. Pure Sunfarms High THC vapes are offered in: Pink Lemonade, Juicy Blueberry, Frozen Tangerine, Hawaiian Pineapple, Sugar Melon, Sour Strawberry, and High THC Distillate.

Now available in BC, Ontario and Alberta*.

*Availability of flavours may vary across markets.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.1 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 75,000 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Nowadays, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

