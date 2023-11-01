Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 64 Day 2 on November 2 Register Now

MIAMI, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 64th Emerging Growth Conference on November 1st and 2nd, 2023.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1

November 1, 2023

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 - 9:35

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)

Keynote speaker: Mr. Wing-Fai Ng, Group President of AGBA Group

9:40 - 10:10

Battery Mineral Resources Corp., (OTCQB: BTRMF) (TSXV: BMR)

Keynote speaker: Martin Kostuik, President / CEO

10:15 - 10:45

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH)

Keynote speaker: Brent Lucas, CEO & David R. Wells, CFO

10:50 - 11:20

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: HNRC)

Keynote speaker: Frank Kristan, Chairman & CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB: XESP)

Keynote speaker: Peter Hager, President / CEO

12:00 - 12:30

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

12:35 - 1:05

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA)

Keynote speakers:

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Co-founder / Chairman,

Elizebeth Ng, CEO,

Dr. Jonathan Kurtis, Scientific Co-founder & Director of the MD/PhD program Brown University,

Gurinder Kalra, CFO,

Daniel Behr, EVP of Academic Partnerships,

Dr. Inderjote Kathuria, Chief Strategy Officer

1:10 - 1:40

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX)

Keynote speaker: Brett Pojunis, President / CEO

2:20 - 2:50

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:55 - 3:05

Renforth Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: RFHRF) (CSE: RFR)

Keynote speaker: Nicole Brewster, President & CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR)

Keynote speaker: Dan Brdar, President / CEO, & Tim Burns, CFO

3:25 - 3:35

Steppe Gold, Ltd. (OTCQX: STPGF) (TSX: STGO)

Keynote speakers: Aneel Singh, Exec. VP & Director

3:40 - 3:50

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Shai Gozani, CEO & Thomas Higgins, CFO

3:55 - 4:05

RedCloud Technologies, a Private Company

Keynote speaker: Justin Floyd, CEO

Day 2

November 2, 2023

10:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:35

Introduction

10:15 - 10:45

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)

Keynote speaker: Hao Liu, CEO

10:50 - 11:20

Quantum Computing Inc., (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Keynote speakers: Robert Liscouski, CEO, & Chris Boehmler, CFO

11:25 - 11:55

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQX: YGTFF) (TSXV: YGT)

Keynote speaker: Gerald Sylvain Panneton, CEO

12:00 - 12:30

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD)

Keynote speaker: Anthony Gallegos, President / CEO & Director

12:35 - 1:05

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CNVCF) (CSE: BHSC)

Keynote speaker: Ilan Sobel, CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE)

Keynote speaker: Michael Martino, CEO & Director

1:45 - 2:15

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX)

Keynote speaker: Carolyn Bonner, President

2:55 - 3:05

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)

Keynote speaker: Kevin C. O’Dowd, VP Communications

3:10 - 3:20

Theriva Biologics Inc., (NYSE American: TOVX)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Manel Cascallo', General Director

3:25 - 3:35

Alpha Tau Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRTS)

Keynote speaker: Raphi Levy, CFO

3:55 - 4:05

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speaker: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

