SweetWater Brewing Company Launches Special-Edition 420 IPA in Partnership With the Georgia Aquarium, One of the Top Aquariums in the World

SweetWater’s Partnership Will Raise Money to Protect Oceans and Aquatic Animals

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today a new partnership with one of the world’s largest and best Aquariums, Georgia Aquarium, supporting their mission of inspiring awareness and preservation of oceans and aquatic animals worldwide. As part of the partnership, SweetWater has released special-edition 12-packs and 12-ounce cans of its flagship beer, 420 Extra Pale Ale, featuring the Aquarium’s branding and ocean-themed art. SweetWater will donate proceeds from the special-edition 420 IPA sales to Georgia Aquarium.



“We’re excited to launch this partnership with Georgia Aquarium, one of the largest aquariums in the world as their work on ocean conservation and mission to protect marine life perfectly fits with SweetWater’s long-standing commitment to protect water and critical ecosystems,” said Terry Hopper, VP of Sales, Tilray Beer.





“Joining forces with SweetWater Brewing is a natural fit for Georgia Aquarium, and we’re excited to debut the special-edition 420 Extra Pale Ale cans,” said Hiroshi Okuda, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Georgia Aquarium. “Protecting marine life and aquatic ecosystems is a core value of both our brands, and we can’t wait to kick off this partnership to further advance research and conservation efforts.”

Sales proceeds from the collaboration will help support Georgia Aquarium’s research and conservation efforts both in Atlanta and around the globe. From studying coral propagation to rescuing and rehabilitating sick and injured sea lions in California and tagging whale sharks in the Galapagos, the Georgia Aquarium is committed to the preservation of the ocean worldwide.

SweetWater’s most popular beer, 420 Extra Pale Ale (5.7% Alcohol by Volume), is a West Coast-style ale that delivers fresh hoppy notes of lemon, grapefruit, and pine with a crisp finish. The special Georgia Aquarium packages will be available for a limited time throughout Georgia.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its engaging exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its eight major galleries.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

