Xenogenix Announces An Exciting Change In Leadership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenogenix announce Schenpel & Ryles as Joint CEOs

Xenogenix today announce the appointment of David Ryles and Dwayne Schnepel as the new Joint Chief Executive Officers. This announcement comes following the current management and company founders Mike McIntyre and Mark Riley stepping back from the day-to-day operations.Mike and Mark will remain involved in the company as directors and are committed to playing an instrumental role behind the scenes while closely supporting the incoming company leadership.

Dwayne Schnepel was Xenogenix first-ever employee, is an integral part of Xenogenix's success story. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the company's values and goals. His expertise in business development, business process improvement and all things Salesforce will further strengthen Xenogenix's position as a leader in the industry.

David Ryles has been with Xenogenix for several years, and his journey from a consultant to the role of CEO is a testament to his dedication and expertise. David has led the creation and growth of the Certinia practice within Xenogenix and his in-depth knowledge of finance in the cloud, combined with his strong leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Xenogenix into the future.

“Dwayne and David are both super passionate about Xenogenix, which they have demonstrated over many years. They both have a deep understanding of how to build the business along with delivering amazing successful projects making them the perfect team for the future of the business” Said Mike McIntrye, MBE. “As we take a step back from the day-to-day running of the company we are confident they have the drive and passion to take the company into the future.”

“On behalf of the entire team at Xenogenix we would like to thank Mike and Mark for their vision and drive in building one of the longest standing Salesforce partners with their commitment to our customers and technical expertise.” Said Dwayne Schenpel, “David and I are looking forward to building on their success and are grateful for the support of our employees, partners and customers into the future.”

