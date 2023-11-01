Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise Hosting ‘Taste of the Holidays’ on November 16th

This is a press release from Wrangletown Cider Company:

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise’s Community Foundation is hosting our community’s pre-holiday favorite, “Taste of the Holidays” on Thursday, November 16th, 2023 at the Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Parkway Arcata.

This event will feature over 30 local producers sharing local specialty foods and beverages for your sampling pleasure.

“Taste of the Holidays” originated long ago when our club hosted the inaugural event at the then-fledgling Arcata Food Works and has grown over the years into an elegant evening, becoming the most anticipated ‘foodie’ & social event of the year.

Our ever-popular Raffle returns with beautiful and exciting items. Please remember to bring something for Toys for Tots (an unwrapped toy) and receive a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing for a prize!

It’s all happening from 5 pm – 8 pm on Thursday, November 16th. Tickets are $40 per person and include 2 drink tickets for wine, beer, and spirits tastings. The local vendor offerings make for a very enjoyable meal with a great variety of choices for all. Additional tickets for local wine, crafted beer and spirit tasting will be available for purchase, as well as free non-alcoholic options. We ask that this event be attended by people 16 years of age and older.

This annual event supports our foundation’s work in our local community and around the world. Tickets are available on our website https://arcatasunrise.org/taste-holidays-1 starting Monday, October 2nd, 2023 and will also be at the door that evening if we don’t sell out in advance. Prefer to buy from someone you know? Just ask a member of the Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise – We look forward to seeing you at “Taste of the Holidays.”