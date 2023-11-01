Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size to Hit 13.4% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global pharmaceutical robots market revenue to reach USD 383.91 million during 2021-2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical industry requires efficient and precise precision in production of pharmaceutical drugs. Thus, using robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing improves quality and reduces cost and time. Robots are proving advantageous in filling, inspection, packaging, laboratories, and the manufacture of personalized medicine. A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform any function. Pharmaceutical industry requires efficient and precise precision in production of pharmaceutical drugs. Thus, using robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing improves quality and reduces cost and time. Robots are proving advantageous in filling, inspection, packaging, laboratories, and the manufacture of personalized medicine. A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform any function.

According to The Insight Partners, “ Pharmaceutical Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots, and Traditional Robots); Application (Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Applications, and Picking and Packaging); End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organizations); and Geography”, the global pharmaceutical robots market size is expected to grow from US$ 159.23 million in 2021 to US$ 383.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.





Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Espon India Pvt. Ltd., Shibuya Corporation, and Weiss GmbH are among the key companies operating in the pharmaceutical robots market. Leading market players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of Pharmaceutical Robots Market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2021, Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched a new hybrid Yaskawa cobot-MOTOMAN HC10DTF for food and pharmaceutical industries. The MOTOMAN HC10DTF fulfils the stringent hygienic requirements of the food and pharmaceutical industry pursuant to ISO Class 5 or EG-GMP Class A.

In May 2019, FANUC CORPORATION is pleased to announce the construction of a new factory for ROBONANO. The existing ROBONANO factories (two buildings) will be combined and shall be replaced by the new factory. The new factory will enhance production of the ROBONANO for turning, which is a new addition to the lineup of the current ROBONANO for machining.





Benefits Offered by Robots in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Fuels Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Growth:

In recent years, there have been considerable developments in the field of robotics. Robotics offers automation in various pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, such as filling, packaging, and inspection. A few benefits of automation in pharmaceutical manufacturing are improving efficiency in manufacturing, decreasing labor cost, reducing time used for training labors, protecting employees from a hazardous environment, and eliminating the chances of human errors and human contamination. Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) robots are used for common pick and place operations. Delta robots are also preferred for high-speed picking and packaging. Parallel robots are used for dispensing, kit assembly, sorting, and light machine tending applications. The pharmaceutical industry has realized the potential of robots for diverse applications in the manufacturing process. Merck employed a FANUC M-1iA delta robot on a bottling line, which places dispenser caps onto bottled allergy medications. FANUC M16iB is also used by laboratories for processing vials. Robots have the potential to handle 10 vials at a time, which increases the speed of production and thereby reduces manufacturing time. For instance, AiRO Digital Labs, a startup established in the US, offers pharmacovigilance automation and ensures that all manufacturing processes are managed in real-time with quality. Pharmaceutical company benefits from robotic process automation (RPA) because it assists management in formulating strategies in real-time based on consumption trends and other regulatory changes. Moreover, another Indian startup, SensoVision offers inspection process automation options in pharmaceutical manufacturing. With the support of cameras on the production line, QualViz processes the information through deep learning and computer vision. As a result, this approach assures that the color, size, and form of each pill on the production line are checked. Thus, the use of robots in the pharmaceutical industry helps improve the overall product quality and speeds up the entire process of production, which enables the industry to meet the ever-growing demand for new drugs. Hence, the benefits offered by robots in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical robots market.





Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Segmental Overview

The pharmaceutical robots market, by product, is segmented into collaborative pharmaceutical robots and traditional robots. In 2021, the traditional segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, by product. However, the collaborative robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as collaborative robots are lighter in weight, mobile in nature and are ideal for laboratories and manufacturing sites with limited workspace. Based on application, the pharmaceutical robots market has been segmented into inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, laboratory applications, and picking and packaging. In 2021, the picking and packing segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, by application. In addition, the inspection of pharmaceutical drugs segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the advantages it offers. Based on end user, the pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and contract research organizations. In 2021, the pharmaceutical companies segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the research laboratories segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing adoption of robotics in research activities

In 2020, North America dominated the global pharmaceutical robots market. The growth of the market is majorly defined by the rise of robot density in overall industrial applications in the US. For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, robot density in the United States increased significantly to 189 robots in 2016 making it seventh largest in the world. Moreover, high growth of pharmaceutical industry and availability of technologically advanced facilities in the region of research, and development are also likely to augment the Pharmaceutical Robots Market growth of the region. Also, strategic activities by the manufactures will further offer lucrative opportunities in the review period. For instance, in Mar 2021, Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched a new hybrid Yaskawa cobot-MOTOMAN HC10DTF for food and pharmaceutical industries. The MOTOMAN HC10DTF fulfils the stringent hygienic requirements of the food and pharmaceutical industry pursuant to ISO Class 5 or EG-GMP Class A.









