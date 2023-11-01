Mobile Water Treatment Market Worth $4.45 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Mobile Water Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Mobile Water Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering (Systems and Services), Application (Clarification, Filtration, Chemical Softening, Reverse Osmosis, Ion Exchange, and Others), End User (Construction, Municipal, Agriculture, Chemical, and Others), and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2.44 billion in 2022 to US$ 4.45 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Mobile Water Treatment Market: End User Overview

Based on end user, the mobile water treatment market is segmented into construction, municipal, agriculture, chemical, and others. The others segment accounted for the largest share of the mobile water treatment market in 2021 owing to increasing demand for mobile water treatment services from various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, power generation, oil & gas, metal industry, and refining.





Mobile Water Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Veolia; Pall Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC; Aquatech International LLC; Filtra Systems; Separmatic LLC; Emwg S.R.L.; Newater Technology Co; and Shark Systems, LLC are a few of the key players operating in the mobile water treatment market.

In September 2021, Veolia Water Technologies invested a major amount for the expansion of mobile water services to cover the Middle East & Gulf. The new regeneration and recycling service center and mobile assets are built in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

In October 2020, EMWG Srl announced the merger with Idro Group Srl. The merger will allow them to better respond to market demands by offering a significant range of quality products and services in the treatment and purification of wastewater, drinking water treatment, production of biogas and biomethane, and air deodorization.





Global Mobile Water Treatment Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.44 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 4.45 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offering, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The mobile water treatment market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America dominated the market, and it is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In the US, the demand for mobile water treatment systems is largely from commercial, agricultural, municipal, institutional, and industrial end users. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding the appropriate use of onsite wastewater treatment systems (OWTS), increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases, and further improvements in mobile water treatment technology are becoming major factors propelling the market growth in the country. Moreover, the demand for mobile water treatment is high due to the availing of tap water from a community water system to ~286 million North Americans. The community water systems provide water to majority of the US population through large municipal water systems. Further, growing focus on water pollution abatement, innovative research, a surge in need for water reclamation & reuse technologies, strong techno-economic networks, and a growing number of establishments in terms of new manufacturing plants in the country are the major factors contributing to the mobile water treatment market growth.

Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia are among the prime contributors to the Europe mobile water treatment market growth. Governments of European countries are investing in the development of water treatment techniques. For instance, in March 2021, the European Investment Bank (EIB) provided ~US$ 31.93 million to support water distribution optimization efforts of Aguas do Interior Norte (AdIN), an exclusive provider of water supply and treatment services. However, Poland, Hungary, and countries in Southern Europe still lack consolidated water treatment infrastructures. Moreover, in France and the UK, governments are making persistent efforts for developing more effective processes to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous content in water bodies, thus creating demand for water treatment solutions.

Veolia Environnement SA, Pall Corporation, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, EUROWATER, BGS Strate Wasserhochdruck GmbH, Hidritec, Logisticon Water Treatment, and WOG GROUP are significant players that are operating in the Europe mobile water treatment market size. The services and systems offered by the key players have contributed significantly to the mobile water treatment market size.





Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the prime contributors to the Asia Pacific mobile water treatment market share. The huge population in China and India, increased awareness of water pollution, and the availability of affordable financing options contribute to the market growth. According to the Asian Water Development Outlook 2020 report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), 0.6 billion people in urban areas and 1.5 billion people in rural areas lacked access to adequate water supply and sanitation. In addition, out of the 49 ADB members from the region, 27 members are facing major water quality issues. Rapid urbanization and demand for high-quality water from water-intensive industries are a few of the major factors propelling the mobile water treatment market share in emerging economies in the region.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are among the major contributors to the mobile water treatment market in the Middle East & Africa. The increasing number of initiatives taken by governments and a surge in investments in the construction of water treatment facilities are contributing to the market growth in the region. Primary water purification steps performed in the mobile treatment systems include oil/water separation, sedimentation, and sand filtration. Further, the secondary water purification steps are membrane filtration (reverse osmosis) and ion exchange for demi-water production. Costs incurred by these steps to operators and the rising or fluctuating prices of raw materials required for the manufacturing of equipment used in these steps are the factors limiting the growth of the mobile water treatment market, especially in cost-sensitive, developing, or underdeveloped economies. However, the development of new industrial infrastructure and stringency of government regulations are likely to provide significant opportunities to the mobile water treatment market players in Africa.





Mobile Water Treatment Market: COVID-19 Overview

The Middle East & Africa have been experiencing a shortage of groundwater as many countries are dry; hence, various countries in the region are dependent on imported potable water. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increased demand for reverse osmosis and thermal desalination across several GCC countries, which helped in the treatment of industrial wastewater to provide potable water. The implementation of desalination and increased adoption of water treatment solutions to produce drinking water from any water source has propelled the mobile water treatment market in the region.









