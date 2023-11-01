Submit Release
Affimed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November 2023.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium (November 8-9, 2023)
Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
One-on-one meetings only
Location: New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 14-16, 2023) 
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. GMT / 14:30 CET
Location: London, UK
Webcast: https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed’s management, please contact your event representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients’ immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Fudukidis
Director, Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102


