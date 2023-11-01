Oculis to Present a Late-Breaking Abstract at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2023 Annual Meeting on the Positive Stage 1 Results from Phase 3 DIAMOND Trial for Diabetic Macular Edema

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that the positive results from Stage 1 of its Phase 3 DIAMOND trial of OCS-01 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place Friday, November 3, 2023 through Monday, November 6, 2023 in San Francisco, California.



AAO 2023 Session: Late Breaking Developments, Part I – Retina Subspecialty Day Presenter: Hani Salehi-Had, M.D. Title: A 12-week Phase 2/3 Double-masked, Randomized, Multicenter Study of OCS-01 Eye Drops in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Presentation time: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 3:58 pm PDT Location: Moscone Center – West Building - 3004





OCS-01 is Oculis’ lead product candidate and the first investigational eye drop for both front and back of the eye indications, with positive results in Stage 1 of the Phase 3 DIAMOND trial for DME announced in May 2023, and positive Phase 3 OPTIMIZE trial results for inflammation and pain following cataract surgery announced in August 2023. Furthermore, the investigator-initiated LEOPARD study evaluating OCS-01 for the treatment of cystoid macular edema (CME) enrolled its first patient in August 2023.

Leveraging Oculis’ proprietary OPTIREACH® technology, OCS-01 is a novel, high concentration (15 mg/ml), topical formulation of dexamethasone. It is developed to reach the retina via an eye drop, a route of administration that is differentiated from currently available therapies, that are all invasive such as ocular implants or intravitreal injections to deliver the medication to the retina. If approved, OCS-01 has the potential to become the first topical preservative-free eye drop for the treatment of DME, the leading cause of vision loss and legal blindness in patients with diabetes.

