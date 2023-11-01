Photo Release: Minnesota Department of Education Kicks off a Series of Community Conversation Events Aimed at Better Supporting Students of Color (10/30/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) hosted its first Community Conversation, which focused on Redefining Mental Health in Black Youth, on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Capri Theater in Minneapolis.

Community Conversations aim to find ways to better support students of color in all aspects of their education, including mental health and support groups and systems.

The event was put together by the MDE Public Engagement division, which aims to create relationships with community partners, school and district leaders and Minnesotans.

The event included community partners such as the Minnesota Department of Health, NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, Hennepin County Crisis Team and Watercourse Counseling.

"Community events like this are important, so that way, a lot of different perspectives become one perspective," said Roman Johnson, former Cooper High School student. "It was great to see a lot of different organizations partner with each other and come together as a community."

Over 50 community members gathered at the Capri Theater for the event.

Public Engagement Liaison Derek Emery was among the MDE team members who organized this event.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Macarre Traynham was among the speakers at the event.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###