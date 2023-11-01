Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Participates in University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development Policy Breakfast (10/30/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett attended the University of Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development Policy Breakfast in Rochester Monday, Oct. 30.

He participated in a panel discussion about the State of the State’s Accountability System. The discussion focused on Minnesota’s current accountability system, how it compares to other states, and what the future of accountability could look like as Minnesota continues to strive for equity, justice and improvement.

The Policy Breakfast was held at the Chateau Theatre in Rochester.

Commissioner Willie Jett and University of Minnesota - Twin Cities College of Education and Human Development Dean Michael C. Rodriguez speak before the policy breakfast.

