Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,785 in the last 365 days.

Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Participates in University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development Policy Breakfast (10/30/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett attended the University of Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development Policy Breakfast in Rochester Monday, Oct. 30.

He participated in a panel discussion about the State of the State’s Accountability System. The discussion focused on Minnesota’s current accountability system, how it compares to other states, and what the future of accountability could look like as Minnesota continues to strive for equity, justice and improvement.

Commissioner Willie Jett sits with three others before a screen that says "Looking Back" and shows the signing of the No Child Left Behind bill.

Commissioner Willie Jett participated in a panel that discussed the State of the State's Accountability System.  

The panelist speak before several tables filled with people

The Policy Breakfast was held at the Chateau Theatre in Rochester. 

Commissioner Willie Jett speaking with another man

Commissioner Willie Jett and University of Minnesota - Twin Cities College of Education and Human Development Dean Michael C. Rodriguez speak before the policy breakfast. 

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###

You just read:

Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Participates in University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development Policy Breakfast (10/30/23)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more