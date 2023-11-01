Global Warming Solutions Appoints Leading Academic Dr. Reza Barati to Advisory Board

Temecula, CA , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a leading developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change, today announced the appointment of Dr. Reza Barati to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Barati brings over 15 years of experience in new energy technologies including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen production and storage, critical minerals and enhanced geothermal systems. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering from the University of Kansas, where he currently serves as Professor and Director of the Tertiary Oil Recovery Program.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Barati, a foremost expert in climate-critical technologies, to our advisory team," said Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise to amplify the reach of our HydroEcoGen Battery."

At the University of Kansas, Dr. Barati leads research on new energy ventures. He has secured millions of dolalrs in research funding from government institutions and industry partners to develop and test novel technologies. In 2015, Dr. Barati founded the startup Petroeconomic Solutions, which provides consulting services for energy companies on projects related to hydrogen, CO2-EOR, and CCS/CCUS. He has experience working for major energy companies like Chesapeake Energy and Schlumberger.

"I'm excited to work with the team at Global Warming Solutions to accelerate the commercialization of their innovative HydroEcoGen," said Dr. Barati. "Widespread adoption of solutions like theirs is critical if we want to meet global climate goals."

Dr. Barati has an extensive publication record of over 50 peer-reviewed papers on topics like hydrogen storage, carbon capture, and emerging energy technologies. He joins a growing advisory board at Global Warming Solutions that will provide strategic guidance on partnerships and technology development.

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.



Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.



