The Royal Canadian Legion names Canada’s 2023 National Silver Cross Mother

OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is proud to share the story of this year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Gloria Hooper, of St. Claude, Manitoba. Mrs. Hooper will represent all Silver Cross Mothers when she places a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.



“This honoured action carries deep meaning,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President. “Mrs. Hooper not only embodies the legacy of her fallen son, but her presence comforts all Silver Cross Mothers and families, and reflects our collective remembrance of their loved ones’ sacrifice.”

Mrs. Hooper’s son, Sapper Chris Holopina was a member of the Canadian Army and served as a Combat Engineer. Chris was killed on July 4, 1996, in Bosnia during Operation Alliance. He and his comrades were on their way to help rescue a group of British soldiers stranded in a mine field when their armoured vehicle left the road to avoid an accident. Their vehicle careened down a ravine and rolled over, killing Chris. He was the first Canadian to give his life as part of that peacekeeping mission.

Read more about Mrs. Hooper and her son Chris at Legion.ca.

The National Silver Cross Mother acts on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the line of service, be it in action or over the course of normal duty. From November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024, Mrs. Hooper will be part of several events honouring Canada’s fallen.

The Memorial Cross - more commonly referred to as the Silver Cross - was introduced on December 1, 1919. It is a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice on behalf of widows and mothers who lose a child on active duty, or whose death is later attributed to such duty.

The Royal Canadian Legion receives nominations for the National Silver Cross Mother role from Provincial Commands and individual Canadians each year. The final recipient is chosen by a Dominion Command selection committee.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With close to 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

