Official launch of J'assure ma cause, an innovative philanthropic financing solution that makes it easy to donate life insurance to a charitable cause

Residents of Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick will be able to support registered charities in a more meaningful way thanks to a new financing solution that is simple, secure and effective

MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning sees the launch of an innovative program called J’assure ma cause. This is a revolution in the field of philanthropy, offering donors the opportunity to purchase life insurance to benefit the cause they care about. Thanks to a simple, rapid process, the donor takes out a life insurance policy and designates the organization of his or her choice, registered with the program, as policyholder and beneficiary. On the donor's death, the capital is paid to the charitable cause, and the designated organization receives an amount that exceeds the value of a simple cash donation. The program is available to residents of Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.



Chantale Vigneault, a financial security advisor affiliated with Groupe Cloutier, President and Co-Founder of J’assure ma cause explains: "Making a planned gift of life insurance is a concrete way of leaving a lasting legacy that can increase in value over time, unlike a conventional cash donation. With J'assure ma cause, your support for the charities you care about will be amplified."

The inspiration behind J'assure ma cause was the story of Ariane Pinette's family, who had to call on the support of registered charities for her treatment. Her mother, Chantal Boisvert, says: "The gesture people make by making a donation is priceless for a family in need. It's an enormous amount of money and involvement for a family like ours, with a child with needs."

How to simplify the gift of life insurance to support the community

The donor takes out a life insurance policy tailored to his or her budget and needs, naming the organization of his or her choice as policyholder and beneficiary. Each year (over a maximum period of ten years) or in a single lump-sum donation, the donor pays the premium(s) stipulated in the insurance contract and benefits from the associated tax credits. When the donor dies, the capital of the life insurance policy is paid directly to the beneficiary organization, tax-free.

When a new donor is approved, J'assure ma cause automatically donates $125 to the recipient organization. Once a quarter, registered organizations with new donors receive a payment reflecting accumulated donations. Finally, on the death of a donor, the insurer pays the life insurance capital to the beneficiary organization. The amount, which varies from $5,000 to $250,000 for products without medical examination, depends on the insurance contract and the time of death.

Jimmy Vigneault, the program's first donor, was thrilled by the simplicity of the gesture: "I want to create wealth around me, and J'assure ma cause is an excellent financial lever that can make a difference in the community. For me, it's more than a financial vehicle, it's a commitment to leave a better future to the generation that follows us."

About J’assure ma cause

J’assure ma cause offers donors the opportunity to purchase life insurance to benefit the cause they care about. The idea behind the J’assure ma cause concept stems from a desire to have an immediate and positive impact on the community, to help registered charities achieve their mission, and to facilitate their financing to ensure their sustainability. This program is available in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. For more information, visit jassuremacause.ca.

About Groupe Cloutier

Founded in 1978 by Gilles Cloutier, Groupe Cloutier is an independent, multidisciplinary insurance and investment brokerage firm. Groupe Cloutier fosters the success of more than 1,000 independent advisors through the expertise of a team of 160 employees and lasting relationships of trust with highly qualified insurers, suppliers and financial institutions. To learn more about Groupe Cloutier, visit groupecloutier.com.

