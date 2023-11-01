Coherent Wins 2023 Business Innovation Award For Its Axon Laser From The IOP

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in lasers for life sciences, today announced that its Axon laser has won the 2023 Business Innovation Award from the Institute of Physics (IOP). The award was presented in a ceremony held Oct. 30.



“Coherent, and especially the team at our Centre of Excellence for Ultrafast Laser Technology in Glasgow, is extremely proud to receive this prestigious award for innovation from the Institute of Physics,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. “Ultrafast lasers are the tools of the future for clinicians seeking new pathways in diagnostic medicine and for neuroscientists investigating the mechanisms and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.”

In 2013, Coherent received the IOP award for its Chameleon laser that brought advanced laser imaging into biology labs. The Axon laser represents ten years of technology evolution in lasers and dedication to supporting advances in biomedical research. The Axon series of laser sources are fixed-wavelength, compact, and cost-effective femtosecond laser oscillators that enable a wide range of applications not only in life sciences, but also in imaging, inspection, and nanoprocessing.

Since 2012, the IOP Business Awards have celebrated the achievements of more than 70 physics-powered businesses across a variety of sectors, recognizing the vital role that physics and physicists play in creating jobs and growth by powering innovation to meet the challenges of today.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com