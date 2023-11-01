Global Geosynthetics Market to reach US$ 16,710.54 Million by 2033, registering a 10.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Geosynthetics market in the USA shows steady growth, with a projected 10.3% CAGR till 2033, driven by disaster recovery, erosion prevention, and infrastructure development, including roads, dams, waterways, and landfills.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The geosynthetic market is expected to reach US$ 15,177.60 million in 2023. The market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 16,710.54 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 10.1%. Geosynthetics can create highly efficient barriers, reducing space requirements, and enhancing road access. As geosynthetics are increasingly used in mining operations, the market is expected to grow.



A new avenue in civil engineering to drive the market is geosynthetics, which is thought to offer innovative solutions for geotechnical, hydraulic, environmental, and transportation problems. As a result, infrastructure works can be built with more efficiency and sustainability, and with greater resilience and sustainability. Woven geosynthetics are becoming more popular due to their ability to distribute loads and strengthen soil.

Climate change poses increasing challenges for infrastructure, so geosynthetics will be used to build a resilient system to resist hurricanes, floods, and sea level rise. Materials such as these can help protect coastal areas, control erosion, and manage stormwater. With mass infrastructure projects that require resilient soil reinforcement and separation applications, these materials are a logical choice as they are highly tensile and dimensionally stable.

Real-time monitoring of infrastructure performance could be achieved by integrating sensors and technology into geosynthetics. Predictive maintenance can be conducted using this data, resulting in early detection of problems and extending the lifespan of a project. As technology advances and awareness programs become more popular, the market is expected to grow.

For instance, the Advanced Textile Association (ATA) held A Geosynthetics Conference in February 2023. Co-hosted with the International Erosion Control Association (IECA) Annual Conference and Expo, Kansas City, Mo., the conference brought together geotechnical, erosion control and stormwater experts. More than 1,800 attendees attended both conferences, and 186 exhibits took place, for a combined exhibition area of double that of the two associations.

Key Takeaways

According to FMI, through 2033, geotextiles will account for 37.2% of market revenue.

The polypropylene segment is expected to hold a market share of 50.2% during the forecast period.

By 2033, the United Kingdom is expected to experience an 8.2% CAGR until 2033.

Geosynthetic market demand in the United States is expected to increase by 10.3% CAGR throughout 2033.

A 13.2% CAGR is expected to be achieved by 2033 for the geosynthetics market in India.



“Innovations in manufacturing techniques and the adoption of eco-friendly materials will drive demand for geosynthetics. A combination of regulations and standards and increasing demand for smart geosynthetics will drive market growth in the next few years," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

As geotextile materials become increasingly popular and eco-friendly materials become available, several market players are establishing production facilities in emerging economies. With increasing investments, partnerships, and mergers, demand for geosynthetics is growing.

Market Developments Include

In June 2023, Infra.Market entered into definitive documents, through its parent company Hella Infra Market Private Limited, in order to acquire a majority stake in Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd (“Strata”) with a market value of INR 9,100 Million from Glen Raven Technical Fabrics LLC (“Glen Raven”). Strata India also acquired Glen Raven's geosynthetics business in the United States as part of the transaction.

entered into definitive documents, through its parent company Hella Infra Market Private Limited, in order to acquire a majority stake in Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd (“Strata”) with a market value of INR 9,100 Million from Glen Raven Technical Fabrics LLC (“Glen Raven”). Strata India also acquired Glen Raven's geosynthetics business in the United States as part of the transaction. In October 2022, Armando Alvarez Group and RedSea, a world leader in sustainable agriculture technology, entered into an exclusive agreement to supply hot-climate-compatible greenhouse covers. The new greenhouse cover is ideal for farming in hot and water-scarce regions. Results from the tests show exponential increases in harvest, reduced irrigation and fertigation costs and lower energy consumption.

Key Companies Profiled

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

Low & Bonar PLC

Tensar Corporation

Raven Industries, Inc.

Thrace Group

GSE Environmental Inc.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

Solmax International Inc.

Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Cooley Group

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Propex Operating Company LLC

Taian Modern Plastic Co



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the geosynthetic market, the market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Geotextile, Geomembrane, Geogrid, Geonet, Geocomposite, Geosynthetic clay liner, Others), Material Type (Polyethylene (HDPE/LLDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyester, Natural Fibers, Others), Primary Application (Separation, Drainage & Filtration, Reinforcement, Containment), End Use (Roads (paved & unpaved), Railways, Retaining walls, Waterworks and waste treatments, Landfill & erosion control, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Geosynthetics Market

By Product Type:

Geotextile

Geomembrane

Geogrid

Geonet

Geocomposite

Geosynthetics Clay Liner

Others



By Material Type:

Polyethylene (HDPE/LLDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyester

Natural fibers

Others



By Primary Application:

Separation

Drainage & Filtration

Reinforcement

Containment

By End Use:

Roads (paved & unpaved)

Railways

Retaining walls

Waterworks and waste treatments

Landfill & erosion control

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



