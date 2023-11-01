Growing Emphasis on Cognitive Health and Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Driving Citicoline Supplement Sales

Rockville, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR's analysis, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global citicoline market is valued at US$ 385.51 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.44 billion by the end of 2033.



Citicoline, also known as CDP-choline, is a naturally occurring compound found in the cells of human and animal tissue, particularly in vital organs such as the brain. It plays a pivotal role in the biosynthesis of phosphatidylcholine, a fundamental component of cell membranes. Citicoline is gaining considerable attention for its potential cognitive health benefits. The increasing consumer awareness of brain health, the rapidly aging global population, and promising clinical research are driving citicoline product sales.

Individuals across age groups are increasingly seeking ways to enhance memory, focus, and overall brain function. This trend is primarily driving the demand for citicoline supplements. The global aging population is also a substantial driver for citicoline sales. As individuals seek solutions to mitigate age-related cognitive decline, citicoline is emerging as a popular choice.

Citicoline is gaining traction in the sports and fitness industry, where athletes and fitness enthusiasts are looking to enhance mental performance during workouts and competitions. This is further contributing to market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.44 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 106 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global citicoline market is estimated to increase at a significant CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Citicoline sales in North America are driven by a large health-conscious population and a well-established dietary supplement industry.

Stringent regulatory standards and growing demand for high-quality neurological products are driving demand for citicoline in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region, with its large population and increasing awareness of cognitive health, is exhibiting high demand for citicoline supplements.

“Citicoline capsules and tablets widely popular across the world due to their easy intake and quick results,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of citicoline include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, and Wellona Pharma Private Limited. These companies are investing heavily in research, quality control, and marketing to maintain their market position. Strategic collaborations are mainly adopted by companies to expand their market reach.

Cepham is recognized for its innovative approach to creating high-quality dietary supplements. Its citicoline sodium agent is popular and consumed in situations such as hypoxia and ischemia.



Country-wise Analysis

Why is the US a crucial market for companies who produce cocaine products?

"Rising Knowledge of Fitness and Cognitive Health and Growing Sports Participation"

The significance of optimising brain function and maintaining cognitive health is becoming more widely recognised in the United States. Interest in citicoline supplements is being driven by the need to maintain mental acuity.

American athletes and fitness aficionados for its potential to improve mental performance during workouts seek after Citicoline, and the nation boasts a strong fitness and sports culture. The popularity of citicoline is largely due to the emphasis on mental sharpness in sports.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global citicoline market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (tablets, capsules, powder), indication (Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, head trauma cases, cerebral ischemic stroke, cognitive impairments, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, glaucoma), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/drug stores, online channels, specialty stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

