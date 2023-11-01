Dr. Hartmut Tintrup joins Cellbox Solutions GmbH as new CEO

- Seasoned business development professional joins from Lonza



PRESS RELEASE. Cologne, Germany — November 1, 2023 - Cellbox Solutions GmbH, a leading provider of live cell logistics solutions for research, development and shipment of cell-based therapies and cellular diagnostics, today announced that Dr. Hartmut Tintrup has joined Cellbox Solutions GmbH as Chief Executive Officer. Hartmut joins the Cellbox team from Lonza, where he served as Global Head Business Development in the Cell & Gene Technologies Business Unit. He brings more than 20 years of international business experience in life science organizations across the U.S. and Europe, including leadership positions at Exelixis, Inc. and CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH. Hartmut received his doctorate degree in Neurochemistry from Goethe University Frankfurt.

“We cordially welcome Hartmut in his new role at Cellbox Solutions and are very excited to have him on board at a pivotal expansion stage into the clinical sector. With more than 22 years of relevant biotech industry experience in senior R&D and commercial functions, he brings a wealth of expertise to our team. I am excited to work closely together with Hartmut,” commented Prof. Kathrin Adlkofer, PhD, Founder of Cellbox Solutions GmbH. “At the same time, I would like to thank our former CEO Wolfgang Kintzel for his vital contributions to advance the Company to its current stage, and my best wishes are with him for his next endeavor.”

“I am very excited to join Cellbox Solutions in this important development phase where Cellbox´ technology is increasingly used by clients to enable and support cell therapy clinical trials. My previous position and experience in the CGT market fits exactly with the needs of Cellbox Solutions in this critical growth phase. I am convinced that Cellbox´ technologies will enable CGT players on the market to bring more therapies to patients,” commented Dr. Hartmut Tintrup.

About Cellbox Solutions GmbH

Founded in 2017, Cellbox Solutions GmbH provides innovative logistics solutions for the global healthcare industry to transport sensitive biological material and therapeutics that suffer from freezing during shipment but require optimal physiological conditions when transported. The Company´s portable CO2 incubator, Cellbox, provides a controlled and optimal environment for the transport of living cells, organoids, tissues, and other sensitive biological material. Temperature and CO2 levels can be adjusted to ensure optimal incubation conditions. For more information, please visit https://cellbox-solutions.com/



Contact Cellbox Solutions GmbH

Prof. Dr. Kathrin Adlkofer

COO and Founder

office@cellbox-solutions.com

+49 40 226 316 450