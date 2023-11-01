Macao to mourn former premier Mr Li Keqiang, with flags at half-mast

MACAU, November 1 - The remains of Mr Li Keqiang, a former premier of the State Council, who died on 27 October in Shanghai at the age of 68, will be cremated in Beijing on Thursday (November 2).
In line with the overall arrangements of the Central Government, flags at Government Headquarters, Santa Sancha and at all boundary checkpoints of the Macao Special Administrative Region, will fly at half-mast on Thursday to mourn the late premier.
