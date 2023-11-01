XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2023

20,002 vehicles delivered in October 2023, a new record of monthly deliveries

8,741 XPENG G6s delivered in October 2023, a best-seller battery electric SUV in its price segment

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for October 2023.

In October 2023, the Company's Smart EV monthly deliveries reached a record high of 20,002 units, representing a 31% increase over the prior month and a 292% increase year-over-year. This month's strong results boasts XPENG's robust growth momentum for the ninth consecutive month. At the same time, the production output of XPENG G6 significantly ramped up, spurring the G6’s single-month delivery volume to reach 8,741 units, making it a best-seller battery electric SUV in the RMB200,000-250,000 price segment.

On October 24, 2023, XPENG hosted its 2023 Tech Day event during which the management unveiled its latest go-to-market plan for its full-stack, industry-leading ADAS - XNGP. XPENG plans to expand the rollout of XNGP functions that are not reliant on high-definition maps to 50 cities by year-end. Simultaneously, a new ADAS feature - AI Valet Driver - will be available for select customers by the end of 2023, with the aim of achieving nationwide coverage in 2024.

The annual Tech Day event also debuted the XPENG X9, a starship-inspired, large 7-seater MPV that features a highly futuristic, innovative, tech-savvy exterior design. As a flagship model built upon SEPA2.0 architecture, the XPENG X9 will be showcased at the Auto Guangzhou 2023 held in November.

