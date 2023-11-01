FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, OCT. 31, 2023 CONTACT: Sam Brake, agricultural program specialist

N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative

919-693-2483 Hunter Barrier, research operations manager

New and Emerging Crops Program

910-592-7839 NCDA&CS invites researchers to submit grant proposals for bioenergy and new crops research in North Carolina

Applicants should apply for part of the $1 million in grant funding by Nov. 30 RALEIGH -The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are accepting grant proposals for 2023 that align with their respective missions. "Agricultural research is an investment in our future. By supporting research today, we can help ensure a more productive and sustainable agriculture industry and maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I’m happy to see these programs once again offering up to $1 million in competitive grants.” Each program is organized under the NCDA&CS Research Stations Division. While not a requirement, research projects funded through this program can be supported by one or more of the Research Stations Division’s 18 research facilities strategically located across the state. Potential grantees can review the chart below to understand each program’s mission and the types of research projects that may qualify for grants. Bioenergy Research Initiative New and Emerging Crops Program Mission: To support the research and development of agricultural and forestry-based feedstocks for bioenergy production, agribusiness development and cooperative research for biofuels production. To identify potential new crops, value-added products and then provide the agricultural research, marketing support and grower education needed to make these crops commercially viable options for North Carolina growers. Topics of high importance include, but are not limited to: - Genetic improvement and selection

- All aspects of crop management, including harvest management and storage

- Biofuel and bioenergy from agricultural and forestry products

- Economic development and economic analysis of biofuels, bioenergy and carbon markets

- Other innovative initiatives that demonstrate economic opportunity in agriculture - Identification of emerging crops with economic potential

- Genetic improvement and selection

- Crop physiology, growth and development

- Identification of appropriate soil and climate needs

- Agronomic management strategies including fertility and pest management

- Postharvest management strategies

- Education and demonstration

- Creation and evaluation of new value-added products

- Test marketing new crops or products or other innovative agricultural initiatives Copies of the official requests for proposals, grant applications, required forms and additional details are available on each program’s grant web page. The Bioenergy Research Initiative grant page is at www.ncagr.gov/bioenergy/Grants and the New and Emerging Crops grant page is at https://www.ncagr.gov/NECP/grants . Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 30. Questions about each program should be directed to the contacts above. For more information on the application process, contact Allison Medlin, at allison.medlin@ncagr.gov or at 919-693-2483. -bhh-2,4