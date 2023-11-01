PHILIPPINES, November 1 - Press Release

November 1, 2023 Gatchalian: Enactment of Ease of Paying Taxes bill expected to drive foreign direct investments Senator Win Gatchalian said the enactment of the proposed Ease of Paying Taxes Act is expected to drive foreign direct investments (FDIs) and enhance the country's competitiveness as an investment destination. The measure was recently approved by a bicameral committee and awaits the signature of the President. "Inaasahan natin na mas maraming mamumuhunan ang mahihikayat na magtatag ng negosyo sa bansa kung mas magiging mabilis at madali sa kanila ang pamamaraan ng pagbabayad ng buwis," said Gatchalian. "Digitalization is the most important facet of this bill, and the measure seeks to mandate the Bureau of Internal Revenue to come up with its digitalization roadmap that will be submitted to Congress and updated regularly," he said at the recently held 2nd SGV Tax Symposium. According to the senator, institutionalizing the BIR's digitalization journey ensures that the implementation of the program will be sustained in the years ahead. "We have a bad habit in the country that with every change of administration, there is a change of plan, a change in roadmap, a change in projects. More often than not, this derails the implementation process because they completely change the system, the vendor, or the supplier that derails the project," Gatchalian said. He emphasized that such a digitalization roadmap is subject to regular review by Congress to ensure constant implementation. "What we envision is to make it easier for medium-sized foreign companies to set up shop here. We need to make it easier for them to navigate our tax system and to be tax compliant as easily as possible," said Gatchalian. One of the priority measures identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), the proposed Ease of Paying Tax Act aims to provide more equitable and simplified tax compliance requirements, promote taxpayers' welfare, and guarantee sustained revenue growth. The measure will simplify tax filings for micro and small enterprises, allow for the electronic filing of taxes, and accelerate value-added tax (VAT) refunds by shifting to an invoice system. FDI in the country fell 20.4% to US$3.911 billion in the first half of the year, according to data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. According to the BSP, the decline from the US$4.9 billion net inflows recorded in the first half of 2022 could be attributed to investor concerns emanating from persistent global uncertainties. Gatchalian: Pagsasabatas ng Ease of Paying Taxes bill inaasahang magtutulak sa mga dayuhang mamuhunan sa bansa Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng panukalang Ease of Paying Taxes Act ay inaasahang magtutulak ng foreign direct investments (FDIs) sa bansa at magpapahusay sa bentahe ng Pilipinas bilang isang investment destination. Aprubado na ng bicameral conference committee ang panukala at naghihintay na lang ng lagda ng Pangulo. "Inaasahan natin na mas maraming mamumuhunan ang mahihikayat na magtatag ng negosyo sa bansa kung magiging mabilis at madali sa kanila ang paraan ng pagbabayad ng buwis," ani Gatchalian. "Ang digitalization ay ang pinakamahalagang aspeto ng panukalang batas na ito. Layon din nito na imandato ang Bureau of Internal Revenue na magtatag ng digitalization roadmap na isusumite sa Kongreso at regular na ia-update," sabi ni Gatchalian sa ginanap na 2nd SGV Tax Symposium kamakailan. Ayon sa senador, ang pag-institutionalize sa digitalization ng BIR ay nagtitiyak na ang pagpapatupad ng programa ay magpapatuloy sa mga susunod na taon. "Isa sa mga hindi magandang gawi natin sa bansa ay ang pabago-bagong mga polisiya sa tuwing magbabago ng administrasyon. Nagbabago ng mga plano, roadmap, at mga proyekto. Mas madalas kaysa sa hindi, ito ay nakakadiskaril sa proseso ng implementasyon dahil ganap nilang binabago ang sistema, ang vendor, o ang supplier na nakakadiskaril sa proyekto," pagdidiin ni Gatchalian. Sinabi rin niya na ang naturang digitalization roadmap ay sumasailalim sa regular na pagsusuri ng Kongreso upang matiyak ang patuloy na pagpapatupad ng mga proyekto. "Ang nakikita namin ngayon ay gawing mas madali para sa mga medium-sized na foreign companies na magtayo ng kanilang negosyo sa bansa. Kailangan nating gawing mas madali para sa kanila ang ating tax system at maging tax compliant sa pinakamadaling paraan," ani Gatchalian. Isa sa mga prayoridad na panukala na tinukoy ng Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), ang panukalang Ease of Paying Tax Act ay naglalayong magbigay ng patas at pinasimpleng tax compliance requirements, itaguyod ang kapakanan ng taxpayers, at siguruhin ang patuloy na paglago ng kita. Papasimplehin ng panukala ang paghahain ng buwis ng mga maliliit na negosyo. Magbibigay-daan din ito para sa electronic na pamamaraan ng paghahain ng tax, at pagpapabilis ng mga refund ng value-added tax (VAT) sa pamamagitan ng paglipat sa paggamit ng invoice system. Bumagsak ng 20.4% ang FDI sa bansa sa US$3.911 bilyon sa unang kalahating bahagi ng taon, ayon sa datos ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Ayon sa BSP, ang pagbaba mula sa US$4.9 bilyon na net inflows na naitala sa unang kalahating bahagi ng 2022 ay maaaring maiugnay sa iba't ibang investor concerns na nagmumula sa global uncertainties.