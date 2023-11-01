Supply Chain Management Market Size to Reach USD 72.1 Billion by 2032

The supply chain management market size was valued at USD 25.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 72.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the supply chain management market size is predicted to be worth around USD 58.26 billion by 2030. The development and quick delivery of products are the main goals of supply chain management. Digital SCM solutions are being developed by industry participants to increase delivery and material handling productivity. Suppliers, producers, logistics companies, and retailers may effectively coordinate product development, order fulfilment, and data tracking through the usage of supply chain software.



Manufacturing, maintenance, and distribution processes are improved, leading to higher efficiency, when sophisticated technologies like AI, machine learning, IoT, and automation are integrated into SCM. These technologies can foresee failure before it occurs, allowing the supply chain to run without interruption. These technologies are being used more frequently to improve connectivity, transparency, and SCM efficiency.

Market Overview:

Regional Insight

The two biggest markets in Europe for supply chain management software are Germany and the UK. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. Over the projection period, a highly developed and enhanced logistics infrastructure would support the expansion of the supply chain management software market in Europe. To help vendors create effective business plans, this market research report includes comprehensive information on the competition intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical prospects available to them.

Report Highlight

By Component

For Supply Chain Management Software, the solution category will command the biggest market share. They are employed in the management of suppliers, logistics, and quality control. The complex supply chain will benefit from improved visibility, higher efficiency, analytics, cost reductions, increased agility, and increased compliance. It assists in automating difficult operations like processing orders, billing, and shipment tracking, which reduces administrative expenses and saves time.

By Deployment

As they guarantee dependability, consistency, speed, and control over connectivity, the on-premise segment will present attractive chances for expansion in the supply chain management market share. Yet, because to the strong acceptance rate in small and medium-sized businesses, the cloud category will expand the fastest.

By Enterprise

The segment of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. SCM provides supply chain operations with flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. SCM solutions and services would boost SMEs' operational effectiveness, profitability, and targeted outcomes. Because to the COVID-19 epidemic, startups and SMEs were in a vulnerable position as they battled to regulate changing demand, resource efficiency, and rising supply chain costs. For instance, the launch of QuickStart for small businesses was announced by Locus, a worldwide B2B SaaS provider, in April 2019. (SMEs). In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, QuickStart is a self-service version of the product suite created to help SMEs improve the efficiency of their supply chains.

By End-user

Due to the growing demand for supply chain automation in the manufacturing industry, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to dominate the target market throughout the forecast period. By installing a robust SCM system, manufacturers can enhance their production processes and save operational expenses. For example, Logility, Inc. announced software developments in March 2022 to improve planning capabilities throughout the product lifecycle. Using supply chain network maps, manufacturing clients of Logility's digital platform can examine the international connections of their integrated supply chain.

Market Dynamic

Driver

Increase in implementation of technological advancement and investments

Increased technology development and investment are anticipated to boost operational effectiveness and contribute to growing firm income. These technologies are also being applied to enhance connection, supply chain visibility, transparency, and supply chain management. Also, a lot of businesses have been using automation to optimize their supply chains for decades. The speed of change is quickening as a result of technological developments like intelligent automation (IA), which combines robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate complicated machine processes. Major market participants are also investing in and incorporating cutting-edge software technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies in SCM. According to a survey conducted by Gartner in December 2021 of 211 supply chain professionals, 34% of respondents cited adopting new technology as the most significant strategic change in their organizations. As a result, the market share for supply chain management is increasing as more key players adopt and integrate AI- and cloud-based SCM software.

Restrain

SCM Difficulties Are Created by Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations and Procurement Procedures to Various Geographic Regions

Businesses relocate manufacturing operations to nations with lower labour taxes and raw material shipping costs in an effort to reduce costs across the supply chain. Several businesses outsource production to numerous nations for various components of their products. The company's buying network and outsourcing, however, expand the production process internationally. The supply chain is made more difficult by selecting providers in several regions. Concerning production, warehousing, and logistics, businesses must cooperate with cross-border partners and work together on these issues. Also, these parties extend or maintain quick delivery times for customers who wish to get their products on time, despite the manufacturer's supply chain being more complex. As a result, there is a risk of losing visibility, control, and appropriate management of inventories, especially if business systems are not integrated.

Opportunity

Rise in demand and usage of supply chain management services and software by various enterprises and industries

One of the main drivers of the expansion of supply chain management software is the rising demand for demand and supply management solutions. An organization's ability to modify its capacity to meet fluctuations in demand or to manage the amount of demand through marketing or supply chain management tactics is known as demand management. For enterprises that rely on the internet, demand management tools assist in producing statistics-based forecasts using data, recent occurrences, and incidental circumstances. Demand management makes an automated ecosystem possible by applying it to evaluate supply constraints, financial projections, customer obligations, and inventory count. The method entails prioritizing demand when supply is weak and forecasting all product and service demand to assist the marketing team. As it makes resource planning and allocation simpler for successful business outcomes, organizations are putting more and more emphasis on proper demand management. E-commerce platforms have also become more popular, particularly during the pandemic. Internet platforms provide users with a wide range of options on a single site, providing convenience and saving time and effort. E-commerce has grown in popularity over the past few years as a result of aggressive internet marketing, appealing company offerings, and discounts. The market is expanding as a result of the market participants' use of SCM solutions for effective management, planning, and fast delivery of goods to clients due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry.

Research and Development

Logility, Inc. updated its software in March 2022 to provide better planning capabilities across the product lifecycle. Using supply chain network maps, the new upgrade provides visualisation of users' connections to their connected networks on a worldwide scale. For better examination of product performance and time-to-market, the software also features new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) dashboards.

In April 2020, Körber teamed up with VARGO, a company that offers equipment solutions for fulfilment and distribution centres as well as software for warehouse execution and the integration of material-handling systems. Under this partnership, Körber offers VARGO's services in North America, including the Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine and warehouse execution system, among others. The distribution of Körber's warehouse management system by VARGO as one of its design solutions is another emphasis of the relationship.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Service

By Solution Type

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement And Sourcing

Manufacturing Execution System





By Deployment Mode

On-premise

On-Demand/Cloud-Based

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Industry Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





