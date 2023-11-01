Most Visited South African Safaris, as per travel app, Visited

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find out which South African Safaris made the Top 10 Most Visited Travel List. Users can also see what percentage of all the most famous safaris they have been to with the travel app, Visited.



Kruger makes it to the most visited South African Safari in the world, published by Arriving In High Heels. The popular safaris travel list is based on 1.9 million users, who travel to view wildlife and beautiful scenery.

“While Kruger is the most visited safari in the world, Tanzania’s Serengeti and Kenya’s Masai Mara are in 2nd and 3rd place. South Africa’s 2nd most popular safari location, the Addo Elephant National Park, is in 15th spot among other African safaris. The majority of most visited safaris falling into Kenya and Tanzania. South Africa as a country is 51st most visited country in the world, while Tanzania and Kenya are further behind, suggesting that visitors to South Africa do more then just visit a game reserve,” said Anna Kayfitz, Founder of Arriving In High Heels.

Visited is a travel app that helps users check off famous places they have been to or wish to travel, users can also create their own personalized travel maps and plan their next destinations with an itinerary feature. The itinerary page, ranks countries that users still wish to visit based on the selections that the users have made by scrolling through travel pictures, checking off places from travel lists and add experiences.

Most popular South African destinations include:

Kruger National Park Addo Elephant National Park Pilanesberg Game Reserve Sabi Sand Game Reserve Hluhluwe-imfolozi Game Reserve Karoo National Park Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Mountain Zebra National Park Augrabies Falls National Park Mala Mala Game Reserve

For a full list of African Safaris and to mark destinations from other popular travel lists, download Visited on iOS or Android.

About Visited App:

Visited is a popular travel app, that aims to inspire travel and celebrate user’s travel achievements. The main feature is the mapping past and future travels by country, region or cities which allows for a quick visualization of person’s travel journey. The travel app also allows users to keep track of past travels by checking off places and experiences from over 150 travel lists, they can also add places they wish to visit in the future. Those wished for destinations appear ranked in the itinerary place where users can answer the question: where to next? Other app features include ordering a personalized travel posture and see personalized travel stats such as travel rank and number of countries they have been to.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. Other apps include Pay Off Debt and X-Walk.

