Flash News: OKX Lists TIA Token Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 01, 2023



OKX Lists TIA Token Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

OKX today announced that it has listed a USDT-margined TIA perpetual swap, TIA/USDT, with up to 50x leverage. The listing began trading on OKX at 18:30 (UTC) on October 31. In addition, OKX enabled spot margin trading and savings for TIA/USDT at 04:00 (UTC) on November 1.

This announcement follows the listing of TIA/USDT on OKX's spot market at 18:00 (UTC) on October 31. OKX is one of the first exchanges to list modular blockchain network Celestia's TIA token.

Celestia presents a unique approach to blockchain technology, offering a minimal blockchain that only orders and publishes transactions without executing them. This decoupling of consensus and application execution layers allows for a modularized blockchain technology stack, and seeks to open up new possibilities for decentralized application builders.



