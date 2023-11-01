argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





November 1, 2023



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation & Immunology Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in New York, NY.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in London, UK.





A live webcast of the Guggenheim fireside chat may be accessed on the Investor section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

